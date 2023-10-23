Amanda Owen exudes glamour in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates incredible win

Amanda Owen pulled out all the stops on Friday evening as she glammed up for the RTS Yorkshire Awards.

The TV star, who scooped an award in the Features category, looked positively radiant in a slinky, floor-length white dress complete with a dazzling gold chain belt and a cut-out section at the back.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Owen's Family Life

Amanda, 49, completed her glitzy look with a pair of sculptural gold earrings, a couple of vibrant, beaded bracelets in shades of turquoise and tangerine, and a stunning beauty blend which did well to accentuate her pretty features.

As for her hair, the mother-of-nine styled her luscious locks into a half-up, half-down hairdo with plenty of shine and volume. Swoon!

© Instagram The TV star oozed sophistication in her gorgeous dress

The self-proclaimed Yorkshire Shepherdess received the unwavering support of her eldest son Reuben who was quick to pen a heartfelt tribute following her incredible win.

Alongside snapshots shared to Instagram, the 18-year-old heaped praise on his mother, writing: "Well done @yorkshireshepherdess on your programmes royal television award [medal and trophy emoji] very proud of you. #welldone #mum."

In the comments section of Reuben's post, Amanda's loyal followers raced to share their thoughts. "Cracking news! Please tell Amanda we all say a big well done! It's deserved," wrote one, while another added: "Congratulations @yorkshireshepherdess and to the rest of the family for allowing us into your lives. Best programme in a long time just wish it was still ongoing."

© Instagram Amanda Owen was all smiles at the awards ceremony

A third remarked: "Brilliant [clapping emoji] well done Amanda and your team lovely to see you looking so well," and a fourth chimed in: "Well deserved award for a wonderful family who brought so much joy to people just by being themselves."

Aside from son Reuben, Amanda and her ex-husband Clive Owen share eight additional children. Together, they co-parent Raven, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and youngest, Nancy.

© Instagram Amanda is a doting mother-of-nine

The former couple announced their split back in 2022 after 22 years of marriage. At the time, Amanda penned a heartfelt statement which read: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority [being] the happiness and well-being of our children."

Despite their separation, the former couple recently teamed up on a major property renovation project.

© Channel 5 Amanda and Clive Owen announced their separation in 2022

News of their collaboration came to light earlier this month when Reuben shared photos of himself hard at work, alongside the caption: "Me and Tom took the day of the diggers to give Mum and dad a hand taking the roof off Anty Johns. One amazing view from the scaffolding. @yorkshireshepherdess @tommy.mcwhirter."

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars originally purchased the house in 2020 and it bears a striking resemblance to their existing abode, Ravenseat Farm.

The plans for the Grade II listed property include making it into a two-bedroom home complete with a living room, kitchen, shower room and utility room. According to The Yorkshire Post, the farmhouse has been disused for around 60 years.