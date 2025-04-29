Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son, Kingston Rossdale, is following in both his parents and stepdad Blake Shelton's footsteps as a musician.

But away from his budding musical career, the 18-year-old spends a large part of his time doting over his longtime girlfriend, makeup artist Lola Albert.

Kingston and Lola have known each other for close to a decade, having spent nearly eight years together as a couple and even arriving as a pair for the STX Films world premiere of UglyDolls back in 2019 with Gwen and Blake.

© Instagram Kingston shared a sweet birthday tribute for his longtime girlfriend

In honor of her 19th birthday, Kingston took to his Instagram page with a sweet tribute for Lola, gushing in his caption: "What another great year it's been with you love."

"Happiest birthday to the kindest soul I've ever met," he continued. "You never fail to make me smile. I'm so lucky to have you. Forever and always lovebug," to which Lola replied: "awwww I love you," with a slew of heart emojis.

Gavin's daughter and Kingston's half sister Daisy Lowe commented: "Happiest birthday beautiful @_lolaalbert_ we love you so dearly," while his father's new girlfriend Xhoana X also wrote: "Awee sweetest!! Happiest bornday beautiful @_lolaalbert_ I hope it's the best one yet! Have a beautiful day together."

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale and guest attend STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

The young couple will often share photos with each other on celebratory milestones, last posting a tribute in honor of their seventh anniversary. "Lovebug I can't wait to continue our journey that has been so amazing," their joint tribute read.

"We've been through so much and you never fail to come to my side, you make me so happy. I love you so much happy anniversary baby."

Despite Gavin and Gwen's divorce in 2016 after over a decade of marriage, it looks like his son's romance is still going very strong. And while the former couple's sons have inherited their love for music, it turns out, based on a recent interview Gavin gave to Orange Coast Magazine, they've inherited another one — food.

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale with a guest (left) at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023

The newly minted celebrity food star, who is now starting his own cooking show Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, was asked whether his sons cook as well. "They do, but not for me. I know that when they go to their other house, they do a lot of cooking."

Along with Kingston, the Bush frontman and the No Doubt frontwoman also welcomed son Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11. "That's almost the greatest compliment that a kid can pay a parent," he continued.

© Getty Images Gwen co-parents her three sons with husband Blake Shelton

"I don't push them into doing things. I just live in a certain way and hope they mirror some of that. Like, they play music, but I've never pushed them into that, just supported it. It's cool to see them take interest in the things I love."

Blake also previously spoke with TODAY about considering the idea of forming a family band with Gwen and his stepsons. "That would be a lot of fun. I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that."