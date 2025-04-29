Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwen Stefani's son Kingston receives shoutout from dad Gavin Rossdale's new girlfriend over family update
Subscribe
Gwen Stefani's son Kingston receives shoutout from dad Gavin Rossdale's new girlfriend over family update
Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Gwen Stefani's oldest son receives shoutout from dad Gavin Rossdale's new girlfriend over family update

The No Doubt frontwoman shares her three sons with her Bush frontman ex-husband

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son, Kingston Rossdale, is following in both his parents and stepdad Blake Shelton's footsteps as a musician.

But away from his budding musical career, the 18-year-old spends a large part of his time doting over his longtime girlfriend, makeup artist Lola Albert.

Kingston and Lola have known each other for close to a decade, having spent nearly eight years together as a couple and even arriving as a pair for the STX Films world premiere of UglyDolls back in 2019 with Gwen and Blake.

Kingston Rossdale and his girlfriend Lola Albert take a selfie mid kiss while exploring a park, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Kingston shared a sweet birthday tribute for his longtime girlfriend

In honor of her 19th birthday, Kingston took to his Instagram page with a sweet tribute for Lola, gushing in his caption: "What another great year it's been with you love."

"Happiest birthday to the kindest soul I've ever met," he continued. "You never fail to make me smile. I'm so lucky to have you. Forever and always lovebug," to which Lola replied: "awwww I love you," with a slew of heart emojis.

Gavin's daughter and Kingston's half sister Daisy Lowe commented: "Happiest birthday beautiful @_lolaalbert_ we love you so dearly," while his father's new girlfriend Xhoana X also wrote: "Awee sweetest!! Happiest bornday beautiful @_lolaalbert_ I hope it's the best one yet! Have a beautiful day together."

Kingston Rossdale and guest attend STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Kingston Rossdale and guest attend STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

The young couple will often share photos with each other on celebratory milestones, last posting a tribute in honor of their seventh anniversary. "Lovebug I can't wait to continue our journey that has been so amazing," their joint tribute read. 

"We've been through so much and you never fail to come to my side, you make me so happy. I love you so much happy anniversary baby."

Despite Gavin and Gwen's divorce in 2016 after over a decade of marriage, it looks like his son's romance is still going very strong. And while the former couple's sons have inherited their love for music, it turns out, based on a recent interview Gavin gave to Orange Coast Magazine, they've inherited another one — food.

Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale with a guest (left) at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023© Getty Images
Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale with a guest (left) at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023

The newly minted celebrity food star, who is now starting his own cooking show Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, was asked whether his sons cook as well. "They do, but not for me. I know that when they go to their other house, they do a lot of cooking." 

Along with Kingston, the Bush frontman and the No Doubt frontwoman also welcomed son Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11. "That's almost the greatest compliment that a kid can pay a parent," he continued. 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the red carpet © Getty Images
Gwen co-parents her three sons with husband Blake Shelton

"I don't push them into doing things. I just live in a certain way and hope they mirror some of that. Like, they play music, but I've never pushed them into that, just supported it. It's cool to see them take interest in the things I love."

Blake also previously spoke with TODAY about considering the idea of forming a family band with Gwen and his stepsons. "That would be a lot of fun. I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Gavin Rossdale's glimpse into co-parenting with Gwen Stefani away from home

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More