Elsa Pataky and stunning cousin are branded 'identical twins' in new selfie

Elsa Pataky sent her fans into a frenzy over the weekend as she shared a photograph with her lookalike family member.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to post a carousel of snaps from her recent trip to Paris. The final picture in the dump captured Elsa posing for a sweet selfie with her cousin Mariana Montme on the Alexandre III Bridge.

© Instagram Elsa with her cousin Mariana

The actress oozed chic in a casual ensemble that featured a brown jacket adorned with a stylish collar. Elsa's luscious blonde locks were swept back into an effortless ponytail while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a brown smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip.

Meanwhile, Mariana opted for a white shirt layered over a green tank top. The look was styled with an elegant checkered blazer. Elsa's cousin had also swept her tresses into a simple updo, making the pair look strikingly alike along with their similar facial bone structure.

© Instagram Elsa attended Dua Lipa's concert

Elsa's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over the duo's remarkable likeness. "How do they look alike!!," penned one fan, while another added: "You look like identical twins."

"Beautiful family blessings," commented a third social media user.

The cousins share an incredibly close bond and Elsa flew to London back in 2022 to attend Mariana's wedding.

Elsa's Instagram post also included a stunning photo of herself posing backstage with Dua Lipa alongside Kitty Alexander and Kitty's four-year-old daughter Rumi. The photograph was followed by a video of the popstar performing at the La Défense Arena.

Elsa's family life

© Instagram The family love the outdoors

The actress resides in a sprawling $20 million AUD home in New South Wales with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, and their three children, India, 12, and 11-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha. The stunning abode overlooks the sea and features a luxurious terrace and dreamy swimming pool.

Elsa opened up about the family's move to Byron Bay in an interview with NewsCorp back in March. "When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you," she shared.

"There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry."

© Getty Images The couple share three children

She continued: "It can make you lose perspective."

Despite the possibility of relocating to her home country of Spain, the actress explained that she was drawn to the Australian landscape. "Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it's hard," she admitted.