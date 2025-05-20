Elsa Pataky wows in daring sheer corset as she celebrates major milestone

Elsa Pataky, who often speaks of her deep connection to water, channeled her inner mermaid with a striking wet-look style as she celebrated a major career milestone.

The Spanish actress graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain in a plunging, sheer corset. The pale pink garment was crafted for glossy silk and featured mesh panelling that cinched the waist. Elsa's luscious blonde locks were swept to the side in a wet-look with beach waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a brown smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural, glossy lip.

Discussing her special connection to water, the 48-year-old said: "It must be my symbol, or whatever. Its sound calms me: the water of a river, a fountain, the sea. It's strange because I grew up in the heart of Chamberí, but I've always wanted to live near water. It's a part of me."

Elsa's head-turning cover looks didn’t end there – in one fierce shot, the model posed nude, her body draped in a blue-toned blanket reminiscent of the depths of the sea. Another photograph captured Elsa posing in a white bodysuit adorned with intricate crystal embellishments. The model's hair was slicked back and her makeup kept radiant with a glowing complexion.

The motif of water is hardly surprising given that Elsa has lived in Byron Bay, southeast Australia, for over a decade now. The actress resides in a sprawling $20 million AUD home in New South Wales with her husband, Chris Hemsworth. The stunning abode overlooks the sea and features a luxurious terrace and dreamy swimming pool. The home is the perfect sanctuary for raising her three children, India, 12, and 11-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha.

Family life

© Instagram Their family love the outdoors

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Elsa gave an insight into the family of five's routine. "[The kids are] always making me laugh, especially Sasha, who loves to play pranks. But when they get into the 'he said, she said' stuff, I step outside and take a moment," she shared.

"We're all very sporty. At home in Byron Bay, Chris and I love to take the kids surfing, riding or walking our dogs along the beach."

© Mario Sierra Elsa, who lives with her family on Australia's east coast, plans to do more work in Spain

The actress also revealed how motherhood has taught her to develop patience. "I’ve learned to be patient; I was always very impatient, but with children, that’s not possible. Meditation worked for me – I’m trying to teach it to them, showing them how to take a moment and breathe. Especially Tristan, who never stops," she explained.