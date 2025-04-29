Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky and lookalike daughter avoid near disaster on family vacation — watch

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have made the most of their off-the-grid lifestyle since moving to Australia to raise their kids in 2015.

From days spent surfing to hikes through nature, the family clearly loves the outdoors; however, they came close to disaster on their recent getaway, proving that even the children of Thor cannot avoid a mishap or two.

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky and lookalike daughter avoid near disaster on family vacation

A minor mishap

© Instagram Elsa shared the moment of near disaster to her Instagram

Elsa took to Instagram to document the family's special trip, and showcased her lookalike daughter, India, taking part in a trail ride on a beautiful brown horse.

"We started so relax [sic]!!!" she wrote alongside a video of India and two other girls riding horses through a large puddle in a quiet field.

Her next video saw the three girls riding back towards her at high speed; they were then jostled on their horses' backs as they rode through the water and headed straight towards where Elsa was sitting, squealing and nearly falling off.

© Instagram The girls splashed through the puddles on horseback

"That's how we ended!!" Elsa wrote. She could be heard laughing in the background, and exclaiming "Oh Jesus!" when it seemed that one of the girls would fall from her horse.

"Riding or snorkeling?" she quipped while posting a still from the video. Chris and Elsa have been enjoying their family getaway with kids India, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10.

"Just moments to remember!! #funweekend," the Spanish actress wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a slew of pictures of the Hemsworths enjoying the outdoors.

Making the move

© Instagram The group enjoyed their trail ride in the countryside

The pair have been candid in the past about why they moved from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles to Australia's Byron Bay, revealing that they felt "suffocated" in Tinseltown.

"When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you," Elsa told NewsCorp. "There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry. It can make you lose perspective."

As for why they didn't relocate to her home country of Spain, she explained that there's nothing quite like the Australian landscape.

© Getty Images The couple moved away to give their kids more freedom

"Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it's hard," she said.

The Marvel star agreed with his wife in an interview with Modern Luxury, sharing that their cross-continental move "has been the best thing" for their children.

"It's nice to have conversations with people and be a part of a community that doesn't live and breathe that world," he said.

"LA is a tough place to get around with kids," Chris added. "There's not a whole lot of foot traffic. It was all about loading up the car and car seats. Here, we just walk out the door and head to the beach down the street. It's a much more simple life."

A life outdoors

© Instagram Their family love the outdoors

India, Sasha and Tristan clearly inherited their mom and dad's passion for the outdoors and for trying new things. Chris got candid about how his children's fearlessness inspired him every day.

"My kids are endlessly inspiring for so many reasons," he said during his Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech.

"Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life head first and to have fun and be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that's what life's about. I love you guys."