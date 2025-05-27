Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chris Hemsworth's rarely seen sons follow in his footsteps with incredible talent
Subscribe
Chris Hemsworth's rarely seen sons follow in his footsteps with incredible talent
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth arrive at the "Transformers One" Australian Premiere at the IMAX Darling Harbour on September 11, 2024 in Sydney, Australia© Getty

Chris Hemsworth's rarely seen sons follow in his footsteps with incredible talent

The 41-year-old shares India, Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Chris Hemsworth is the quintessential Aussie, with his sunshine-blonde hair, love for the outdoors and incredible surfing talent. 

Now his two young sons Tristan and Sasha are following in his footsteps and have taken up surfing like their dad, as evidenced in Chris' social media snaps from their Fijian vacation.

Like father like sons

Chris hemsworth sons tristan and sasha© Instagram
Chris took his sons surfing in Fiji

The Thor actor took to Instagram to share insight into their family trip, including a series of photos of his 11-year-old twins surfing waves much taller than them and nailing it. 

He shares his three children, including daughter India, with Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. 

Chris' sons have inherited his love of surfing, and the A-lister waxed lyrical on Instagram about how meaningful it was to teach them the sport as they grew.

chris hemsworth son© Instagram
The star was proud to see his sons take an interest in the sport

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," he wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of his son on a surfboard. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

"Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf," he continued. "Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family."

He added: "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

Riding the wave

chris hemsworth kids© Instagram
Tristan and Sasha were naturals in the water

The father of three opened up further about the major role that surfing played in his life in an interview with GQ

"I've always loved surfing. It's one of the few things that holds my attention completely and in its entirety," Chris told the publication. "It was all I thought about the entire week [as a kid]. I didn't really have much of a social life during high school. I wasn't really going out to parties. All I wanted to do was surf and watch movies. It kept me out of trouble, I think. There are far worse addictions out there."

He added: "There's a cleansing every time I get in the water. If I'm having some sort of inner conflict or turmoil, it's the one place I go. There's a feeling of starting again."

Chris Hemsworth shares photos from a day of surfing with his sons Tristan and Sasha, posted on Instagram© Instagram
The Thor star wants to teach his kids about hard work and gratitude

Surfing wasn't just a passion for Chris growing up; it also taught him valuable skills, like how to save his money for something that truly mattered to him. 

"I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad's help," he told GQ. "I didn't even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something."

He continued: "When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."

To learn more about Chris' incredible parenting skills, watch below... 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Chris Hemsworth is a proud dad after son Tristan's incredible win

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More