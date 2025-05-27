Chris Hemsworth's rarely seen sons follow in his footsteps with incredible talent

Chris Hemsworth is the quintessential Aussie, with his sunshine-blonde hair, love for the outdoors and incredible surfing talent.

Now his two young sons Tristan and Sasha are following in his footsteps and have taken up surfing like their dad, as evidenced in Chris' social media snaps from their Fijian vacation.

Like father like sons

© Instagram Chris took his sons surfing in Fiji

The Thor actor took to Instagram to share insight into their family trip, including a series of photos of his 11-year-old twins surfing waves much taller than them and nailing it.

He shares his three children, including daughter India, with Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.

Chris' sons have inherited his love of surfing, and the A-lister waxed lyrical on Instagram about how meaningful it was to teach them the sport as they grew.

© Instagram The star was proud to see his sons take an interest in the sport

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," he wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of his son on a surfboard. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

"Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf," he continued. "Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family."

He added: "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

Riding the wave

© Instagram Tristan and Sasha were naturals in the water

The father of three opened up further about the major role that surfing played in his life in an interview with GQ.

"I've always loved surfing. It's one of the few things that holds my attention completely and in its entirety," Chris told the publication. "It was all I thought about the entire week [as a kid]. I didn't really have much of a social life during high school. I wasn't really going out to parties. All I wanted to do was surf and watch movies. It kept me out of trouble, I think. There are far worse addictions out there."

He added: "There's a cleansing every time I get in the water. If I'm having some sort of inner conflict or turmoil, it's the one place I go. There's a feeling of starting again."

© Instagram The Thor star wants to teach his kids about hard work and gratitude

Surfing wasn't just a passion for Chris growing up; it also taught him valuable skills, like how to save his money for something that truly mattered to him.

"I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad's help," he told GQ. "I didn't even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something."

He continued: "When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."

