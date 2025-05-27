Matt Lucas reveals obstacle to fatherhood at 51

Matt Lucas has shared a deeply personal and emotional confession on his podcast, Making a Scene, co-hosted with long-time comedy partner David Walliams.

The Little Britain star confessed that one of his biggest regrets as a 51-year-old man is that he never had the chance to become a parent, though he hasn’t given up hope.

The actor said he still wishes to become a dad in the future, but that he would only do it if he was in a committed relationship.

Speaking candidly to the listeners he said, “It's not something that I feel I could do on my own. I feel I'd want to be in a relationship if I was going to have kids”, and continued, “To me it's part of the package of being in a relationship that's settled and happy and something you both want.”

© Albert L. Ortega Matt Lucas opened up on his podcast Making a Scene

The actor has not had a smooth love life so far and bears the weight of some traumatic experiences.

Matt's past heartbreak

© Dave Benett Matt was struck by tragedy

Lucas was previously married, but the relationship ended in tragedy.

The British comedian married TV producer Kevin McGee in 2006 after four years together but the union only lasted two years and the couple split in 2008.

Tragically, Kevin died by suicide just a year later, in October 2009, at only 32 years old.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Matt Lucas and Kevin McGee's wedding reception in 2006

Matt Lucas is not one to share much about his personal life, but he did admit that he thought he would have become a parent if his marriage to Kevin hadn't ended so prematurely.

In 2019, ten years after Kevin’s passing, Matt posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

He published a photo of Kevin beaming at the camera, captioned, "This is Kevin John McGee, who died ten years ago today. I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do.”



“He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar. We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet. In the end he lost his battle with addiction and depression. I guess some people don’t have the armor for this world.”

Reflecting on the loss, Lucas wrote, “I think of him probably a hundred times a day, every day. In truth, I think of little else. I would give anything to see him again and maybe one day I will, but for now I will be grateful for the time we had together and the love we shared. It was like no other.”

© Getty Matt Lucas and Kevin McGee Civil Partnership Ceremony

It’s safe to assume that such a tragic experience would mark anyone with long-lasting effects on their romantic experiences, but the actor decided to open up his heart again and was spotted on a well-known dating app last year.

Matt Lucas took to Tinder to try and find a partner, but due to the actor’s private nature, it's unclear whether the experience led to anything meaningful or what kind of relationship he was hoping to develop.

Talking to his friend and co-host, Lucas said, “I think I would have loved to have been a father”, and we truly hope he’ll be able to fulfil his dream.