Lindsay Lohan teases baby no. 2 in rare glimpse of ultra-private home life

Lindsay Lohan may be uber-busy with her "Lohanaissance," her return to acting years in the making, but she still has growing her family on her mind.

The Freaky Friday actress, 38, first became a mom in July of 2023 when she welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, with husband Bader Shammas.

Now, though she is busy with the forthcoming Freaky Friday sequel, and her first-ever starring role in a television series on the way, the Hulu adaptation of Sophie Stava's Count My Lies, she also appears ready to give little Luai a sibling.

© Getty Lindsay and Bader met in Dubai

Speaking with Saturday Night Live comedian Chloe Fineman for a new ELLE feature, Lindsay first reflected: "I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves. We make it important."

She then revealed: "But also, once you have one kid, you're like, 'Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with.'"

Asked if that's where she is right now, she reiterated: "I'm like, 'He needs a friend,'" before opening up about growing up with siblings.

© Instagram The couple secretly tied the knot in 2022

Lindsay, the oldest of three siblings, Michael Jr., Aliana and Dakota, added: "There's nothing like that. Also, I don't know if it's selfish — but I'm like, 'I need more than one kid to take care of me when I'm older.'"

The doting mom is based in Dubai, where she met her husband, however she also spends up to half of the year between Los Angeles and New York City. Still, she favors the privacy she gets in New York and Dubai.

© Instagram Their son Luai was born in July 2023

"Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I'm like, 'Are there cameras?' In New York, there's no worry; no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on," she shared.

"There's a different kind of energy in New York. I'd rather have downtime in New York than I would in L.A. But the nice thing about L.A. is, I like space [and you get that here]. But I'm thinking as I'm saying this, the funny thing is, in Dubai I get all of those things. I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space. I don’t have to worry there; I feel safe."

© Instagram Lindsay opened up about giving little Luai a sibling

For now, the couple plans to spend more time in Dubai, however they are aware that "everything" might change when Luai turns five and needs to go to school.

Addressing those changes, she added: "I mean, it's the most important thing — my husband, my son, and me. It's all about balance and, as I said, routine. Especially when you have a kid, routine is the most important thing. And whatever their routine is, I've got to live by that."