Matt Lucas breaks silence with cruel comment following apology to Millie Bobby Brown

Matt Lucas has broken his silence after sharing an Instagram post apologising to Millie Bobby Brown. The actress had addressed "bullying" comments following a social media post in which he poked fun at her appearance in paparazzi photos.

The former Great British Bake Off star, who admitted that he was "mortified" after seeing the negative headlines, shared a comment from another user, who wrote: "Why do you mock Millie Bobby Brown when you look like you're dying of AIDS?

"She's a stunning young girl, and you're auditioning for the reboot of Philadelphia. Weight loss doesn't suit you, and it's aged you badly. Before you mock others, look in the mirror. In fact, don’t – you're an ugly, old-looking [expletive] now."

Matt captioned the post: "Well done, Rob, for taking a stand against the bullies."

Matt Lucas shared a smiling snap

Aside from sharing the negative comment, Matt appears to have moved on from the incident. He posted a snap of himself enjoying an evening out in London with pals, including Tony Adams, on Tuesday night. Sporting a big smile, he captioned a photo from the London Underground, writing: "We had a lovely dinner in the greatest city on the planet."

The TV personality may well have been out celebrating his birthday, as he turned 51 on Wednesday. Fans were quick to comment, with one posting: "Lovely photo, lovely smiles that automatically made me smile. Thank you for cheering up the day," while another person added: "And what lovely company."

© AFP via Getty Images Matt apologised to Millie

Millie previously opened up about unacceptable "bullying" articles after Matt poked fun at her appearance. Sharing a series of headlines and their authors, which included Matt’s comments, she said that the articles "amplify[ed] an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance."

Matt responded, writing: "Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago, I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Millie called out journalists for 'bullying'

"There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo, you had blonde hair and wore a pink top, so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases. I thought you looked terrific, and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you – firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant."