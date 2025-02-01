Lindsay Lohan shares first photos of son 18 months after birth – and he's so tall

Lindsay Lohan has been very protective of her son's privacy – but 18 months after his birth, she's finally given her fans a glimpse of her little boy.

The Mean Girls star, 38, shared images of the toddler for the first time on Friday as they enjoyed a family trip to the zoo with her husband, Bader Shammas.

While she kept his face hidden, fans were able to see Luai's head of dark hair as his dad cradled him in his arms.

The photos also revealed how fast he's growing as he looked so tall holding onto his mother's hand as they strolled around the zoo, and with his dad as they admired some artwork.

The photos also showed a close-up of Luai's tiny hand being held by Lindsay, him wrapped up in her arms, and another of him admiring a giant snake.

Lindsay confirmed she had become a first-time mom in July 2023. "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai," her reps confirmed in a statement to People.

"The family is over the moon in love," they added. Luai is an Arabic name, meaning "shield" or "protector."

Lindsay first announced news of her pregnancy with an Instagram post on March 14, 2023, when she posted a photo of a white onesie with "Coming soon…" printed on it, and captioned it: "We are blessed and excited!"

Lindsay and her husband Bader, a financier who has previously worked for Credit Suisse, currently live in Dubai, where she moved in 2014.

The two secretly married in April 2022 at an undisclosed location, though their nuptials weren't confirmed until that summer. They first announced their engagement in November 2021.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything," Lindsay wrote of her now husband in a July 2, 2022, Instagram post, confirming they had tied the knot.

In an interview with Allure ahead of welcoming her first child, the Irish Wish star opened up about life in the bustling Middle Eastern metropolis with her husband.

"Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day," she said with laughter. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young.

"Everything was coming so fast, and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set," she added.

Since becoming a mom, Lindsay has changed her approach to her career, telling E! News: "I want to do things that my son can see…but I also want to do things that inspire me.

"It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," she continued, adding that "everything's changing" in her life.