Lindsay Lohan's impressive doctor finally revealed with filter-free selfie
Lindsay Lohan is seen arriving to the screening of Netflix's "Our Little Secret" at The Paris Theatre on November 18, 2024 in New York City© Getty

The Parent Trap actress' glow is unbelievable

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Lindsay Lohan's radiant, fresh-faced look has been the talk of the town this holiday season.

The Parent Trap actress has been making headlines during her recent outings, as she promotes her latest Netflix project, Christmas movie Our Little Secret, which also stars Pretty Little Liars alum Ian Harding and Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth.

And as fans scramble to figure out what is her secret to her youthful look, her very own doctor has shared a hint.

This week, Dubai-based dermatologist Dr. Radmila Lukian shared a filter-free selfie alongside Lindsey, who appeared smiling wearing a v-neck black t-shirt and a towel headband.

"Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over her work.

"I think you need a 'Lindsay Lohan Package,'" one fan suggested, as others followed suit with: "Girl we all trust you at this point…" and: "I want to know everything you did. It's a success case!" as well as: "I wanna know everything!!"

View post on Instagram
 

Dr. Radmila had previously shared another selfie with Lindsay back in October, and wrote at the time: "Such a pleasure having my lovely @lindsaylohan at Lucia Clinic. I love taking care of your skin's health and beauty!"

Photo shared by Dubai-based dermatologist Dr. Radmila Lukian on Instagram October 2024 featuring her client Lindsay Lohan© Instagram
Another selfie shared by Dr. Radmila

She has also shared photos with fellow celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Charles Leclerc and Naomi Campbell, among others.

Lindsay Lohan is seen arriving to the screening of Netflix's "Our Little Secret" at The Paris Theatre on November 18, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Lindsay at the Our Little Secret premiere

The dermatologist and anti-aging specialist is the founder of Lucia Clinic in Dubai, and its website reads: "Her unparalleled work ethic, integrity and results make Dr. Lukian one of the most sought-out aesthetic professionals in Dubai."

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend a screening of Netflix's "Our Little Secret" at The Paris Theater on November 18, 2024 in New York City© Getty
With her husband Bader

"With her understanding of lifestyle influence on health and aging, she provides thorough examinations and treatments that are centered around absolute beauty and utilising the light to better a patient's inner and outer self. Her approach focuses on crafting bespoke cosmetic treatments and beauty regimens that treat both the causes and effects of aging."

Lindsay Lohan attends the LOVE x Balmain Xmas Party at The Ivy Market Grill on December 15, 2014 in London, England© Getty
The actress ten years ago

Linsday has been based in Dubai since 2014, where she met her husband Bader Shammas. The two secretly married in April of 2022 at an undisclosed location, though their nuptials weren't confirmed until that summer. They first announced their engagement in November of 2021. 

Last year, they welcomed their first baby together, a son, Luai, who celebrated his milestone first birthday this past July.

