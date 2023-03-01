Kevin Clifton's ex-wife Karen Hauer makes rare comment about marriage The Strictly Come dancing stars were married until 2018

Strictly star Karen Hauer and her ex-husband and former co-star Kevin Clifton split up in 2018, with Kevin going on to welcome baby Minnie with his partner Stacey Dooley a few weeks ago.

Karen, meanwhile, has found happiness with her third husband Jordan Wyn-Jones and in a new interview with Heat magazine, the professional dancer spoke about her relationship.

Alluding to her previous marriages to Kevin and fellow dancer Matthew Hauer, Karen commented: "It's not my first rodeo when it comes to marriages but the thing that you learn throughout the years is creating balance and harmony".

She went on: "As much as I love my career, my personal life is extremely important. I was very career-driven back in the day, which was incredible, having Jordan and the dogs now… For me, it's important to find as much time as I can to get home and be with them".

The BBC dance show stalwart added that she doesn't believe in the idea of the "perfect marriage" and shared that her husband doesn't always love her being away so much but she concluded: "He knows it's part of who I am".

Karen and Kevin were married for three years

Karen is currently preparing to go on tour again with her close friend and co-star Gorka Marquez as they perform their fan favourite Firedance tour.

Karen and Kevin met while working on stage show Burn The Floor in 2010 and tied the knot in 2015, after Kevin proposed onstage.

The former couple announced their split in 2018

However, they announced their split in March 2018, just before that year's series of Strictly, where Kevin and Stacey danced to victory and fell in love.

The happy couple seem in no hurry to tie the knot, perhaps because Kevin has already been married three times.

Prior to his relationship with Karen, Kevin married amateur Latin world champion Anna Melnikova when he was just 20 years old and tied the knot with ballet dancer Clare Craze four years later.

