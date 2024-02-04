Karen Hauer stuns in romantic photo with new boyfriend Simon Davidson

Strictly star Karen Hauer is currently on cloud nine with her new rugby player boyfriend Simon Davidson.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the professional dancer uploaded a new romantic snapshot of the pair posing for a mirror selfie. In the loved-up picture, Karen and Simon appeared besotted, with the duo wrapping their arms around each other in a display of affection.

For the cosy snap, Karen, 41, went hell for leather in a pair of figure-hugging black leather trousers which she teamed with a coordinating black halter neck top. She accessorised with glittering earrings and styled her raven tresses in a playful half-up, half-down updo.

Her beau, Simon, meanwhile, nailed casual-chic in some black jeans and a teal-hued suede jacket. In her caption, a smitten Karen simply added a single black love heart emoji.

Lovebirds Karen and Simon appeared to go Instagram official earlier this week with Karen opting to re-post a loved-up image of the pair enjoying a stroll in the countryside. Hinting at their budding romance, Simon captioned the shot: "Things can change in an instant [red love heart] Try to live in the moment, you never know what may happen".

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the post, with Gemma Atkinson adding heart-eyes emojis. Strictly's Gorka Marquez teased: "Look at you two!! [heart-eyes emoji]" while Karen's celebrity partner Eddie Kadi added two flame emojis.

© Getty Images The Strictly pro at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023

The new couple sparked romance rumours earlier this month after they were spotted leaving a Birmingham hotel where Karen was staying during the Strictly tour.

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



Prior to finding love with Simon, Karen had been married to fitness instructor Jordan Wyn-Jones. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday about their split, Jordan explained how the couple decided to go their separate ways owing to differing opinions with regards to starting a family.

© Instagram The former couple tied the knot in 2022

Speaking about the moment they decided to call it quits, Jordan said: "There were tears on both sides. A lot of tears and sadness. We didn't want to let go of each other but we're also not right for each other."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Strictly's Karen Hauer causes a stir in fitness video with Jordan

He added: "If we'd stayed together and we didn't have a family, I felt I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other."