Malia Obama makes rare public outing at unexpected location following huge milestone

Malia Obama proved she might be the most down-to-earth First Daughter after joining friends in the Hamptons for a low-key appearance at a local dive bar over the Memorial Day weekend.

As per Page Six, the 26-year-old was spotted at Murf's Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor with friends, enjoying the vacation weekend and the sunshine. The following day, the group walked around Bridgehampton and soaked up the sun in the local park alongside hundreds of holidaymakers.

Hitting new heights

© Getty Images Malia was spotted in a Hamptons dive bar with friends

Malia reached a huge career milestone when she directed a Nike ad for A'ja Wilson's new shoe line, garnering praise for her attention to detail and obvious admiration for the basketball star.

In the ad, A'ja is seen playing a clapping game with a young girl set to the tune of "Miss Mary Mack", with lyrics changed to highlight her incredible trajectory in the sport. "A'ja Wilson's on top, top, top, can't take her spot, spot, spot," the girl sings as she claps along.

Fans flocked to the comments to praise the incredible video, with one writing, "These are the most beautiful ads I have ever seen! Everything about this rollout has been done with such a great deal of intention and care! Only the best for our GOAT!" while another added, "Directed by THEE Malia Obama!!!"

"This was perfect. From the hand game to the child's hair. Spot on. Love it!" wrote a third, while another commented, "I love this commercial so much it's giving Black Girl Magic!!! It made me smile so hard!"

The budding filmmaker was recently accused of plagiarism by director Natalie Jasmine Harris, who claimed that the Nike ad had strikingly similar scenes to her short film Grace. Neither Malia or Nike have commented on these claims.

The red-haired beauty made her directorial debut at the 50th annual Deauville American Film Festival in France in January 2024, presenting her short film, The Heart, which won her the Young Spirit Award.

"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things," she shared in a YouTube video at the time.

City living

© Instagram Malia and Sasha live together in Los Angeles

Malia lives in Los Angeles with her younger sister Sasha, and they have begun to carve out a path separate from their parents' legacies. Michelle Obama opened up about how special it was to learn that her daughters wanted to live together, proving that their bond was unbreakable.

"You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'" she told People.

"So I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes,'" she said. "But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."

Troublesome teens

© Instagram Michelle opened up about keeping her girls out of trouble

The former First Lady recently revealed how difficult it was to navigate her daughters' teenage years while living in the White House as they began to experiment with rebellion.

"That was a lot of work. And it got harder as they got older," Michelle said on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

"They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things and every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."

To learn more about Malia's budding film career, watch below...