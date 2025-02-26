Ellie Warner undergoes major tattoo transformation

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has added to her expansive tattoo collection.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the TV star shared a clip of herself posing in a tattoo studio, revealing a huge new inking on her thigh that stretched from her knee all the way to her bikini line.

© Instagram Ellie added a new inking to her collection

Ellie, 34, also included a snapshot showing the completed first stages of her new design. Enlisting the help of her tattoo artist, Abbie Williams, the mother-of-one opted for a serene design complete with a black swan and a cluster of large blooms.

© Instagram The star has multiple tattoos on her body

She also included another photo showing the proposed end design with pops of vivid orange, green and dusty pink. "Trust the process guys, it's a cover up. I just can't handle more than this for one sitting," Ellie wrote in the caption.

Her new tattoo looped around an old design consisting of a large bold eye with wispy eyelashes.

Ellie already has several technicolour tattoos dotted across her body. She has sprawling pink flowers covering one arm, a pair of red love hearts etched into her shoulder, a diamond on her finger and decorative skulls on her feet.

© Instagram The Gogglebox star shared a photo of the proposed final design

The Gogglebox star lives in a beautiful 1930s end-of-terrace property in Leeds with her partner Nat Eddleston and their son, Ezra. The pair have transformed the home into a colourful haven, complete with retro wallpaper, bold feature walls and plush interiors.

Rustic touches included exposed brick walls and plenty of natural wood.

Back in November last year, the couple announced that they'd welcomed a new addition in the form of pet chickens. At the time, she proudly shared a snapshot of herself holding a fresh egg, in addition to a photograph of her hens in their coop next to a carved pumpkin.

The pair, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their first child together in May 2023. Announcing his arrival into the world, Ellie and Nat said at the time: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

2022 was nonetheless a tricky year for the family in light of Nat's horror crash that left him with life-threatening injuries. The father-of-one was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

Thankfully, he has since made a miraculous recovery and appears to be relishing his parenting journey alongside Ellie. The pair don't appear to be in any rush to walk down the aisle, with Nat previously joking about having a shotgun wedding.

© Instagram Ellie and her partner Nat with their son, Ezra

During an appearance on Gogglebox, Ellie told her sister Izzi: "I said to Nat this morning, when we get married what type of wedding do you want? And he went: 'A shotgun wedding!'

"So I said, 'Ooh, does that mean you want me to be pregnant before we get married?' and he said, 'No'. I actually want to know what he thought a shotgun wedding was."

When asked to clarify, Nat replied and said he thought a shotgun wedding meant the groom was "forced to get married."