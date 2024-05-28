Ellie Warner sparks reaction with rare photos of boyfriend and son Ezra

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend with a carousel of heart-melting photos from her first family holiday with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston and their son Ezra.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV star, 33, shared a glimpse inside her recent trip which marked a series of major firsts including Ezra's milestone first birthday and his first wedding.

© Instagram The couple jetted off on holiday with their son Ezra

Amongst the images, Ellie included a precious image of the trio posing on the tarmac in front of their plane, a snapshot of Nat tending to Ezra in a swimming pool and an adorable family photo taken at a friend's lavish wedding.

© Instagram Nat looked every inch the doting dad during their trip

For the special occasion, Ellie looked fabulous in a black-and-white polka dot wrap dress and a matching button hat, whilst her beau Nat looked dapper in a smart charcoal polo top and sand-hued chinos.

Meanwhile, little Ezra, whom the couple welcomed in May last year, melted hearts in a matching beige set and teeny leather sandals.

"Our first holiday as a family, Ezra's first birthday and first wedding!" Ellie gushed in her caption. "Had a fabulous time and thank you to the Corcoran's for sharing your special day with us."

© Instagram Ellie and Nat looked smitten as they posed with their baby boy

The star's fans and friends were delighted to see the family trio in high spirits. "Beautiful memories created," wrote one, while a second added: "Gorgeous photos. Baby Ezra is growing so quick," and a third commented: "He is adorable, looks just like his dad."

Ellie and Nat kicked off Ezra's first birthday celebrations prior to jetting off. To mark the special occasion, doting mum Ellie made a glorious woodland-themed birthday cake topped with toadstools and stars. Bursting with pride, she wrote in her caption: "Early 1st birthday celebrations for Ezra! Got to milk your 1st birthday. I just wanted to show off the cake I made really."

Lovebirds Nat and Ellie, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their first child in May 2023. At the time of their little one's arrival, Ellie wrote on Instagram: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Although Ellie and Nat have had plenty to celebrate over the past couple of years, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the pair in light of Nat's life-threatening injuries. He was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

© Instagram The couple have been going from strength to strength

At the time, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and stated it was "a serious road traffic collision" with a pedestrian suffering "serious injuries" which included a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

Thankfully, he has since made a miraculous recovery and appears to be relishing his parenting journey alongside Ellie.