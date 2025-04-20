Gogglebox stars Izzi and Ellie Warner look so glam together in unseen photos

There isn't a more iconic sister-sister duo on TV right now than Gogglebox's Izzi and Ellie Warner, who have been a staple of the hit Channel 4 series since the very beginning.

We've become incredibly used to seeing the pair together on Ellie's sofa, but in a series of new photos, they look so fabulous glammed up for various occasions.

© Instagram Izzi and Ellie Warner have been fan-favourites on Gogglebox since the beginning

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Izzi shared a series of photos to celebrate Ellie's birthday, with an incredibly sweet message in the caption.

© Instagram Izzi and Ellie Warner looked so fabulous in the new photos

She penned: "A huge happy birthday to my favourite sister!! If you have a sister you understand there's no relationship like the one you have with your sister, you can hate them and love them in equal measures all at the same time!"

© Instagram Izzi Warner posted a series of photos to celebrate her sister Ellie Warner's birthday

The doting mother-of-two continued: "Hope you have a clucking fantastic mid 30s style weekend! Love from us all always xxx".

Izzi and Ellie's family lives

Even though we see them together all the time on the screen, the sisters lead their own separate lives and each have their own families.

Last month, Ellie shared a brand new photo of her adorable son Ezra, who's growing the cutest head of curls.

In a snap uploaded to Instagram, Ellie and her long-term partner Nat's toddler son was stood inside a wicker structure in a woodland area, beaming in his incredibly smart blue and white check jacket, dark trousers and tiny brown shoes.

While Ellie and Nat welcomed Ezra nearly two years ago, in May 2023, Izzi has two children of her own, with her ex-partner Grant.

Izzi's two children

Izzi often shares snaps of the two kids, Bobby, 10, and Bessie, five, on her Instagram page. In February, she uploaded a carousel of adorable photos of her youngest to celebrate her fifth birthday.

She also shared an incredibly heartfelt tribute to Bobby for his 10th birthday back in October, penning in the caption: "Not sure how this has happened, wishing the little boy who made me Mum a huge happy 10th birthday."

Izzi continued: "We have grown up together over the last 10 years and I am unbelievably proud of the person you're becoming. Can't wait to recreate this post in another 10 years time."

