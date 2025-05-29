Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Rookie's Nathan Fillion pays beautiful tribute to 'best' girlfriend: 'Hopeless without you'
Nathan Fillion wearing a grey suit and black shirt© Shutterstock

The star of the ABC police drama keeps his personal life out of the spotlight

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
27 minutes ago
Nathan Fillion left this his co-stars and his loyal fans cooing after her posted the sweet tribute to someone very special in his life. 

The Rookie actor couldn't say enough beautiful things about the woman in his life who he says he would be lost without. 

Taking to Instagram, Nathan sparked a huge reaction when he posted a series of snapshots of the lady in question, along with the perfectly penned post. 

"This is @michellechapman333," he began. "She is brilliant, and my best friend."

Love you

Nathan and michelle pull faces© Instagram
Nathan wished Michelle a happy birthday

Nathan continued:  "I’ve known her long enough to see that anyone fortunate enough to be in her orbit experiences a dramatic improvement in the quality of their lives, but especially me. Together, she and I have had adventures beyond belief, travels that defy description, and professional successes that far surpass what I ever thought possible."

He then added: "Michelle, I know full well that there is nothing you couldn’t accomplish on your own, but never, ever leave me behind. Trust me. It’s just better for everyone when I ride your coattails."

Nathan Fillion and Michelle Chapman wearing sunglasses on vacation© @nathanfillion / Instagram
They've had many adventures together

Nathan concluded: "On your birthday today, let us take inventory on all your endeavors, and did I mention don’t forget to let me tag along? Love you, my friend. I’m hopeless without you- I know it, and you know it. You’re just too sweet to say it. Happy birthday."

Who is Michelle Chapman?

Michelle standing tall in the forest© Instagram
Nathan said he loves his best friend

Michelle responded to Nathan's praise-filled post by writing: "You’re the best, buddy. Love this life! To many more years of mutual coattails riding."

For those who don't know who Michelle is, she's the executive producer of The Rookie, in which Nathan has the starring role as John Nolan. She's also his manager. 

MEKIA COX, LISSETH CHAVEZ, TRU VALENTINO, JENNA DEWAN, RICHARD T. JONES, ALEXI HAWLEY, SHAWN ASHMORE, NATHAN FILLION, ALYSSA DIAZ, MELISSA O'NEIL, ERIC WINTER© Raymond Liu
She's the executive producer of The Rookie

She's made quite the impression as Nathan's co-star, Jenna Dewan, also weighed in and wrote: "The most amazing tribute for the most amazing woman! Love it so much! Happy birthday @michellechapman333."

Alyssa Diaz also chimed in and quipped: "Happy birthday Michelle. You are a super nova darling."

Does Nathan have a partner?

Nathan Fillion in a still from The Rookie
Nathan is single in real life

Nathan is believed to be single but that doesn't mean he hasn't had a complexed relationship history. 

He's been engaged twice but never married. 

NATHAN FILLION, JENNA DEWAN IN A STILL FROM THE ROOKIE© Disney via Getty Images
They're a couple on the show

 In 1995, he got engaged to his General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil, later dated Perrey Reeves between 2005 and 2009, and was later also engaged to Mikaela Hoover.

His on-screen love is played by Jenna Dewan, who is engaged to Steve Kazee.

