The Rookie's Nathan Fillion pays beautiful tribute to 'best' girlfriend: 'Hopeless without you'

Nathan Fillion left this his co-stars and his loyal fans cooing after her posted the sweet tribute to someone very special in his life.

The Rookie actor couldn't say enough beautiful things about the woman in his life who he says he would be lost without.

Taking to Instagram, Nathan sparked a huge reaction when he posted a series of snapshots of the lady in question, along with the perfectly penned post.

"This is @michellechapman333," he began. "She is brilliant, and my best friend."

Nathan continued: "I’ve known her long enough to see that anyone fortunate enough to be in her orbit experiences a dramatic improvement in the quality of their lives, but especially me. Together, she and I have had adventures beyond belief, travels that defy description, and professional successes that far surpass what I ever thought possible."

He then added: "Michelle, I know full well that there is nothing you couldn’t accomplish on your own, but never, ever leave me behind. Trust me. It’s just better for everyone when I ride your coattails."

Nathan concluded: "On your birthday today, let us take inventory on all your endeavors, and did I mention don’t forget to let me tag along? Love you, my friend. I’m hopeless without you- I know it, and you know it. You’re just too sweet to say it. Happy birthday."

Who is Michelle Chapman?

Michelle responded to Nathan's praise-filled post by writing: "You’re the best, buddy. Love this life! To many more years of mutual coattails riding."

For those who don't know who Michelle is, she's the executive producer of The Rookie, in which Nathan has the starring role as John Nolan. She's also his manager.

She's made quite the impression as Nathan's co-star, Jenna Dewan, also weighed in and wrote: "The most amazing tribute for the most amazing woman! Love it so much! Happy birthday @michellechapman333."

Alyssa Diaz also chimed in and quipped: "Happy birthday Michelle. You are a super nova darling."

Does Nathan have a partner?

Nathan is believed to be single but that doesn't mean he hasn't had a complexed relationship history.

He's been engaged twice but never married.

In 1995, he got engaged to his General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil, later dated Perrey Reeves between 2005 and 2009, and was later also engaged to Mikaela Hoover.

His on-screen love is played by Jenna Dewan, who is engaged to Steve Kazee.