Tina Knowles cut off her hair for Beyoncé and you won’t believe why

Tina Knowles has always been a devoted mom – even going so far as to cut her own hair to help pull off one of Beyoncé’s breakthrough performances.

In a sweet anecdote taken from the 71-year-old's Matriarch memoir, the mother-of-two reminisced on Destiny’s Child’s "No, No, No (Part 2)" music video shoot directed by Darren Grant. During the Los Angeles shoot, Tina was on set to style Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett's hair while Chris Maldonado and Eric Ferrell took charge of makeup.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose for a photo with Tina Knowles at a celebration after Matriarch's book tour

"Each girl wanted something special, and Beyoncé’s request was that I would let her have highlights for the first time," penned Tina. "I had light blonde ones in my own hair, but she would have fake platinum blond hair I would glue in as little streaks."

Tina recalled being "scowled" at by the makeup artists, who used "two giant tables" for themselves and left Tina "one little spot at the end". However, once Beyoncé called Tina "mama" their attitude changed. "The guys started laughing, not at me, but at themselves. They confessed they had been freezing me out," wrote Tina.

Beyoncé with her mom Tina Knowles and sister Solange

Chris explained that his friend was initially booked to style the group's hair but was cancelled because it was believed that "the director’s girlfriend was gonna do the hair". Tina assured the pair that she was 15 years older than the director and she was in fact not his partner.

A then-16-year-old Beyoncé was left "frustrated" after she realized her mom "didn’t bring enough" faux blonde streaks. However, Tina came up with a genius last minute fix. "I looked at myself in the mirror, took a little scissors and began to cut some highlights from my own hair, just enough here and there to glue into my daughter’s hair without leaving me bald-headed," she penned.

"No, No, No (Part 2)" featuring Wyclef Jean was released in 1997 and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 before rocking the outlet's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Tina's background

© Amy Sussman, getty Tina has a staggering net worth

Tina released her memoir in April and now boasts an eye watering $25 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyoncé's mom started out as a makeup artist for Shiseido, a Japanese cosmetics company, before she went on to open her own Houston hair salon named Headliners in 1990.

© Getty Images Beyonce twinned with her mom in all-white designer outfits

The former hairdresser opened up about her dream of owning her very own salon in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I started with this little salon and within six months I had to [expand to] the other side of the building. Within a year I moved into a bigger space. It just took off because it really valued women's time," she shared.

"My thought process was to open a salon for professional women," she added. "We waited on customers within 15 minutes or they got their money back. It made my stylists get on the job. I taught my stylists to help each other. We made the best of our time. We were state-of-the-art. We got the first computer in a salon in Texas."