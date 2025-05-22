The 3 rules Amal Clooney refuses to break in 'jackpot' marriage to George

There are myriad reasons why George and Amal Clooney are often dubbed a "power couple".

Not only is George, 64, a Hollywood heavyweight with a litany of major film credits and awards, including an Oscar, under his belt, but his wife of ten years, 47, has her own impressive credentials from her years working as a successful human rights lawyer.

The British-Lebanese barrister has worked on many high-profile cases and, in the world of academia, Amal has led classes at Columbia Law School in New York, taught at the SOAS School of Law in London, and was recently appointed a visiting professor at the University of Oxford.

Separate from their phenomenal career success, Amal and George have nailed the marriage game, too.

© Getty Images George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are each other's biggest supporters. The couple have been married for a decade and share seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella

The Ocean's 11 star and the lawyer, who are parents to twins Alexander and Ella, who will turn eight next month, have shared insight into what keeps their relationship ticking along nicely, and it seems to come down to three major goals.

George and Amal Clooney's 'no arguments' rule

Recently, during his promotional tour for his Broadway show, Good Night and Good Luck, George explained to Gayle King how he and Amal have "never" had an argument.

It might sound hard to believe given disagreements in romantic relationships are completely normal and, for many, inevitable, but George was genuinely insistent that he and his wife had never had a fight.

© Getty Images The Oscar-winning actor and human rights barrister are fiercely protective of their privacy, particularly regarding their children

Chatting with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the former ER star said: "I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't. We're trying to find something to fight about!"

The father-of-two added: "I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met his incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great."

© Corbis via Getty Images George Clooney said he feels as if he's hit the "jackpot" with Amal

George and Amal do have the self-awareness to recognise that it's surprising to many that they never argue. Amal said back in 2022: "It's maddening to some of our friends. I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him, his first question is, 'So have you had an argument yet?' before he says 'Hello'."

While arguments in a marriage are common and certainly not a sign of wider dysfunction, there's something to be said for the huge amount of mutual respect George and Amal clearly have.

© Taylor Hill The Wolfs star insists that he and Amal have "never" had an argument

HELLO! previously spoke to with psychotherapist Charisse Cooke, a relationship expert at Flirtini dating app, who said: "When two people hold deep, mutual respect, it elevates the whole relationship. It means seeing your partner as a whole, separate person with their own thoughts, dreams and limits, and treating those with care."

"For George and Amal Clooney, respect seems to be the quiet cornerstone of their connection. Ultimately, it's not one thing, but the combination of respect, shared values, emotional maturity and practical teamwork that keeps a relationship strong."

The Clooneys putting their kids first

It's no secret that George and Amal are fiercely protective of their twins, Alexander and Ella.

The famous pair have never shared photos of their children's faces and the couple go to extra lengths to make sure they're not photographed in public. Shortly after they were born, George penned an open letter asking the media not to publish photographs of their faces.

George told GQ last year: "A lot of people – even those who reach a fairly high level of fame – find a way to be able to kind of live a normal life, walk around the streets of New York without being followed and stuff like that. But it hasn't happened yet.

© Daniele Venturelli Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy

"I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there."

Their dedication to protecting their kids proves they put them first above anything. It also proves how present and hands-on they are as parents.

Charisse told HELLO: "Their hands-on approach with their children shows a willingness to be present, involved and connected as a team. When couples parent proactively together, it creates a sense of unity and shared purpose, which is what long-term harmony is all about."

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Amal and the kids relocated to New York City while George performs on Broadway, proving how the couple are each other's biggest supporters

Supporting each other's careers and philanthropy

From attending multiple events together, whether it's philanthropic dinners, charitable events or indeed glitzy Hollywood premieres, the duo are mostly by each other's side.

However, George shared how he felt about Amal supporting his latest Broadway adventure with CBS 60 Minutes, and the actor joked he'd rather Amal wasn't necessarily front and centre!

Journalist Jon Wertheim told him: "[The audience] can see you, you can see them too," to which George replied humorously: "I'm not looking at them. I'm putting my wife in the very, very, very back."