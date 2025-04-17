Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cher addresses breakup claims after boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards parties with other women
Subscribe
Cher addresses breakup claims after boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards parties with other women
cher and alexander edwards amfar gala 2024© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Cher addresses breakup claims after boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards parties with other women

The 'Believe' singer has been dating Alexander since 2022

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Cher has broken her silence after fans expressed concerns for her relationship following her boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards' appearance at Coachella.

The 39-year-old music executive attended the festival last weekend without Cher, 78, and was pictured partying with a group of women, leading to speculation that he and the singer have parted ways.

Cher and Alexander Edwards at "The Bikeriders" Los Angeles Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Cher didn't attend Coachella with Alexander

However, Cher's spokesperson told TMZ that she and Alexander are "still together romantically and are very happy".

The women he was pictured with were just friends, and "there's no drama behind Cher's absence", the site added.

Cher and Alexander's romance first caught the public's eye during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and they were later seen holding hands at Craig's in early November of the same year.

They briefly split in May 2023, but reconciled later that fall. 

cara delevingne alexander edwards and tyga posing for photo at coachella© Getty Images
Alexander spent time with Cara Delevingne and Tyga during Coachella

Cher has openly addressed the 40-year age difference between her and Alexander, humorously stating on social media in response to a fan's inquiry about what she likes about him: "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers."

Cher previously explained why she prefers to date younger men during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

cher alexander edwards paris fashion week© Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock
Cher and Alexander are still 'happy' together

"I would rather date men from later generations, who were raised by women like me and were therefore never scared of me," she said.

"And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older - well, now they're all dead," she added. "But before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me."

Cher and boyfriend© Getty Images
Cher and Alexander started dating in 2022

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander was involved with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex, with whom he shares a five-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Infidelity

The couple parted ways after Alexander admitted to infidelity, following Amber's claims that he had cheated on her with 12 women.

Alexander later confessed that it's not in his "true nature" to be faithful. "I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this [expletive], you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her," he said.

Cher, Alexander "AE" Edwards and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony © Getty Images
Cher has formed a bond with Alexander's son

"I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it, but I don't want to live like that," he added.

Despite concerns from fans about Cher's involvement with Alexander following his past relationship, Cher assured her followers that she was in love but not naive, stating: "I'm in love, not blinded by it."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps

While their relationship might not have ended on good terms, Alexander's ex is "very happy" for him and Cher, who has developed a close bond with his and Amber's son.

"I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there," Amber said on an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast. "That it's not all mayhem and stuff," she added.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More