Cher addresses breakup claims after boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards parties with other women

Cher has broken her silence after fans expressed concerns for her relationship following her boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards' appearance at Coachella.

The 39-year-old music executive attended the festival last weekend without Cher, 78, and was pictured partying with a group of women, leading to speculation that he and the singer have parted ways.

However, Cher's spokesperson told TMZ that she and Alexander are "still together romantically and are very happy".

The women he was pictured with were just friends, and "there's no drama behind Cher's absence", the site added.

Cher and Alexander's romance first caught the public's eye during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and they were later seen holding hands at Craig's in early November of the same year.

They briefly split in May 2023, but reconciled later that fall.

Cher has openly addressed the 40-year age difference between her and Alexander, humorously stating on social media in response to a fan's inquiry about what she likes about him: "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers."

Cher previously explained why she prefers to date younger men during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I would rather date men from later generations, who were raised by women like me and were therefore never scared of me," she said.

"And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older - well, now they're all dead," she added. "But before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me."

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander was involved with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex, with whom he shares a five-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

The couple parted ways after Alexander admitted to infidelity, following Amber's claims that he had cheated on her with 12 women.

Alexander later confessed that it's not in his "true nature" to be faithful. "I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this [expletive], you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her," he said.

"I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it, but I don't want to live like that," he added.

Despite concerns from fans about Cher's involvement with Alexander following his past relationship, Cher assured her followers that she was in love but not naive, stating: "I'm in love, not blinded by it."

While their relationship might not have ended on good terms, Alexander's ex is "very happy" for him and Cher, who has developed a close bond with his and Amber's son.

"I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there," Amber said on an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast. "That it's not all mayhem and stuff," she added.