Jack Lowden shares rare picture of wife Saoirse Ronan after pregnancy announcement

It's been an exciting time for Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden, and now the Slow Horses star has offered a sweet glimpse into their life as they prepare to become parents.

Following the happy news that the Oscar-nominated actress, 31, is expecting their first child, Jack shared a rare photograph of his wife as they celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday.

While the couple, who tied the knot last year, are known for being fiercely private, Jack delighted his fans by uploading a sweet selfie from their walk.

© Instagram Jack Lowden uploaded this sweet selfie on Monday

"Thank you for all the bday wishes. Twas a belter [heart emoji]," he captioned the snap.

News of Saoirse's pregnancy broke after recent photographs, obtained by MailOnline, showed her with a baby bump while strolling in Islington, London, and their beloved dog, Fran.

© Getty This will be the first child for the couple

The couple were seen near their £2.5 million home, with Saoirse opting for comfortable black attire and Jack in dark activewear for their outing.

Saoirse also recently debuted her baby bump publicly on 22 May, looking radiant at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in France. She wore a stunning black pleated low-neck dress with a subtle dark green hue, complete with delicate lace trim and thin straps.

Jack and Saoirse's relationship timeline

The Scottish actor, who recently appeared in Slow Horses, met Saoirse in 2017 on the set of Mary Queen of Scots, where he played Lord Darnley, the ill-fated husband of Queen Mary - portrayed by the Oscar-nominated Irish actress. They married in a private ceremony last July.

© Alamy The pair met on the set of Mary Queen of Scots

Looking back on filming Mary Queen of Scots, Jack admitted he had been considering stepping away from acting before witnessing his future wife's remarkable presence on set.

"There was me thinking about stopping because I felt self-conscious or like I didn't know how to do it," he told The Sunday Times earlier this year. "And then watching [Saoirse] carry the weight of a huge film like that with ease and grace and majesty.

"It was remarkable to watch. She makes it look so easy, like breathing. It was totally inspiring."

Home life

© Shutterstock Saoirse and Jack at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The couple live in a stunning, multi-million-pound townhouse in North London's Islington neighbourhood with their dog, Fran. They also own property in Cork, Ireland, after purchasing a home there in 2020.

Their London property is a three-bedroom Victorian end-of-terrace home and offers the perfect base for when the stars' work brings them to the English capital.