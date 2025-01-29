Watch Matthew McConaughey's secret sweet tribute to wife Camila Alves on special day

Matthew McConaughey ushered in his wife Camila Alves' 42nd birthday on Tuesday with a dedicated Instagram post.

The video depicts the Brazilian beauty as she steps into the frame while a dim light illuminates her silhouette. The camera showed off Camila's lace-up killer black boots before panning upwards to reveal her wearing a pair of balloon-style pants and a black jacket with a chic knitted hat. "The real deal" was displayed over the top of the video.

Matthew McConaughey Shares Tribute Of His Wife On Her 42nd Birthday Camila Alves looked beautiful in the dimly lit video

The actor captioned the sweet video: "#happybirthday."

Meanwhile, Camila was sure to respond to her husband's romantic gesture as she reposted the video on her Instagram Story. She wrote: "When your Husband doesn't share what he's posting until you see it out...! This is very sweet baby!."

© Getty Images Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey tied the knot in 2012

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share three children together: Levi, 16, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12. The family relocated from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas in 2010. Matthew was born in Uvalde, Texas.

During an interview on the Today Show, Matthew said: "This has always been home. I wanted them to have what I grew up around."

© Getty Images Levi made a rare public appearance with his mom and dad

Camila also opened up about their decision to move. She said: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it.

© Getty Images The couple enjoyed a rare star-studded date night

"The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

It seems the pair have a tendency to dedicate heartfelt tributes to each other on their birthdays. Camia also celebrated her husband back in November with a joyful video on Instagram.

The video depicted the model and actor enjoying a playful "sleigh street ride" as they beamed with big smiles at the camera. Camila captioned the post: “Today we celebrate you! … Well technically, we celebrated you all weekend! Hoo you bring so much joy, Matthew… but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental…! To many more sleigh street rides celebrating YOU."

© Getty Images Camila opted for a sun-kissed look

The couple have recently enjoyed a slew of star-studded date nights and attended the 2025 Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month. The mother-of-three looked sensational in a yellow Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder dress from the fashion house's fall 2024 collection. The jaw-dropping gown was embellished with intricate golden sequins and sparkly fringing that cascaded down the vibrant garment.

Matthew and Camila were also spotted at the Life Is a Dream concert composed by Sir Anthony Hopkins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the night before. Camila oozed beauty in a Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2025 gown. The floor-length frock featured caped sleeves with draped detailing and a daring slit down the bodice.