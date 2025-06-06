Exclusive: Chris and Rosie Ramsey's 'constant bone of contention' at home with sons

TV stars and podcast duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey have made a candid admission about raising their two sons, Robin and Rafe.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in a joint interview, the couple, best known for their podcast 'Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed', touched on the "pressure" of parenthood, while also revealing that their lives no longer feel like "their own".

Asked about the most challenging aspect of parenthood, the couple jointly said: "Probably the fact that it's a 24/7, 365 days a year, non-stop job. Your life isn't your own anymore when you have kids.

"That sounds really grim, it's not. Your life is better in a million ways when you have kids, but it's just not the life you used to have. We literally can't relax anymore. We can't have a 'lazy day'. Not because there is always stuff to be done (there is!), but even if there wasn't, you just can't sit and do nothing anymore. It's impossible!"

© David Parry/PA Media Assignments Chris and Rosie squabble over the heating

They added: "Obviously there is the pressure of having the responsibility of raising two humans to be well rounded and balanced adults and keeping them safe and clothed and fed… But you do miss a Sunday just bingeing a box set and staying in your pyjamas all day!"

The pair, who tied the knot in 2014 and went on to welcome sons Robin and Rafe in 2015 and 2022 respectively, cite humour as one of the secret ingredients to their happy marriage and family life.

"Humour is definitely a big part of it," they shared. "We each make each other laugh and not only that, but stuff that's upsetting or annoying very quickly becomes something to be joked about, whatever it may be, and that just helps so much in getting through the day to day of marriage and life with kids. You have to have a laugh, or what's the point?!"

© Getty Images The couple share two young sons Robin and Rafe

Despite the role of humour in their household, domestic life isn't always plain sailing. Chris and Rosie, who recently teamed up with Worcester Bosch on their Your Perfect Match campaign, admitted that the pair frequently squabble over a range of domestic issues.

Sharing a glimpse inside their differences, Chris and Rosie, both 38, told us their list of triggers includes the dishwasher, moving objects such as chargers, the washing machine and the heating.

© Shutterstock The pair tied the knot in 2014

"We do seem to have completely different body temperatures, so the heating is the big one," they explained. "And we're clearly not alone on this, as Worcester Bosch recently found that heating is the number one cause of domestic arguments for one in six British households."

Dishing on their "constant bone of contention", they continued: "Many a time we have been recording our podcast, and we are dressed like we have just travelled from different climates to the studio; Chris in shorts and a t-shirt and Rosie in a jumper with a blanket on her knees and a hot water bottle up her back! It’s a constant bone of contention."

Dream team

© Shutterstock The couple won an award for their podcast in 2023

Chris and Rosie first started working together in 2019 when they launched their podcast. Although they've since embarked on various side quests, including The Great Celebrity Bake Off and Taskmaster, the pair maintain that their joint projects have served to underpin and strengthen their relationship.

"We are literally a team, on every single front. Parenting, marriage, home and work life. Every aspect is tackled together. And our ultimate date nights usually come during work actually… It's usually when we have to stay over in a hotel for a TV show or something.

© Getty Images The couple say that working together has strengthened their relationship

"If we get an early finish we will don the hotel robes, order some room service and sit on the bed, eating and watching whatever TV series we are currently not able to binge at home because the kids rule over the remote with an iron fist."

And the power couple are showing no signs of slowing down. While they admit they "never had a plan" for their hugely popular podcast, Chris and Rosie are hoping to ride the wave of success and "keep doing it until [they] stop enjoying it or people stop listening".