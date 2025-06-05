Mark Wahlberg's wife and daughter give glimpse into family life as they celebrate with unseen photos

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Mark Wahlberg and his family.

On Thursday, June 5, he rang in his 54th trip around the sun, and his wife Rhea Durham and youngest daughter Grace both took a moment to share touching tributes.

In addition to Grace, 15, the Ted actor and the Florida-born model, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to daughter Ella, 21, and sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 16.

© Instagram Mark is celebrating his 54th birthday

In honor of Mark's special day, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a glimpse inside the celebrations, along with family photos throughout the years.

She first shared a snap of Mark sitting on a big chair holding bouquets of balloons on each hand, followed by throwbacks of the family, including Mark at sporting events with his kids, on vacations, and celebrating other special family occasions.

"Happy Birthday baby," Rhea first wrote in her caption, adding: "No words to describe how much I love you. Thank you for being you."

© Instagram Rhea shared a round of throwback photos

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and continue the birthday messages, with one writing: "Beautiful pictures and memories! Happy birthday Sir! @markwahlberg May God bless you today and always," as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Mark. Hope you're spending it doing all the things you love to do," and: "Happy birthday Marky," as well as: "Beautiful photos Rhea. Enjoy celebrating Mr. Mark today.

Rhea and Mark's youngest Grace, a budding equestrian, also took to Instagram and shared a round of photos with Mark, featuring him supporting her at a horseback riding competition. "Happy birthday dad," she wrote, along with: "Thank you for making all my dreams come true."

© Instagram Grace shared a photo of her dad supporting her at a horseback riding competition

The Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

© Getty Images The Wahlberg family in 2024

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another." According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million.