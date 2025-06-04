Tim McGraw makes bold promise amid health scare

Tim McGraw has weathered his fair share of health issues in recent years, after undergoing multiple surgeries and being forced to cancel his 2024 tour in favor of rest and recovery.

The country legend returned to the stage on May 31 for the first time since his Standing Room Only tour was canceled, performing to a sold-out crowd at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville and leaving with a bold promise to his fans that sent them into a frenzy.

Making promises

"NASHVILLE!! I love this town!!!" Tim wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of various moments from his comeback performance. "Thank you for such a warm welcome for the inaugural year of @musiccityrodeo!"

"We're going to be here every single year, so I want y'all to keep coming out!" he added.

His fans took to the comment section to share how excited they were for his eventual return to the city, with one writing, "Can't wait til the next time I get to see your show!" while another added, "Waiting on the dates for next year so I can start planning now!"

© Instagram Tim brought his three daughters onstage to sing with him

Tim's show was a certified hit, and the star even brought out his nearest and dearest to round out the night.

He introduced his three daughters Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, to the stage, and invited them to sing the final chorus of his 2007 song "Last Dollar (Fly Away)" as they did in the original version when they were young girls.

The three sisters shared tears amid the touching moment, as they reminisced over their childhood together. Tim shares the girls with his wife and fellow country star, Faith Hill.

A long road

© Getty Images for ABA Tim was forced to cancel his tour amid health issues

Tim's incredible performance comes almost a year after he was forced to cancel his 2024 tour due to urgent health issues.

"In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino revealed on Instagram. "Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year.”

He later opened up about his ongoing health issues on the TL's Road House podcast, revealing that he had multiple surgeries on his knees and back in recent years.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio He explained that he has become very "intentional" with his health in recent years

"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," he admitted on the show.

"I have to be very careful about what I do," he continued. "What I do do is everything is intentional. I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something. Everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

"It has changed the way I do a live show," the 58-year-old added. "It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."

To learn more about Tim's three daughters, watch below...