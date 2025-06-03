Tim McGraw's daughter confirms she's 'queer' in statement for Pride Month

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest daughter, Gracie, has revealed she is "queer" in a statement celebrating Pride Month.

The 28-year-old often shares snippets of her life on social media but has remained quiet about her relationships.

Sexual orientation

However, taking to her Instagram Stories, she appeared to confirm that she identifies as "queer" while resharing a message which read: "Everyone get more gay now!!!!"

Underneath, Gracie penned: "HAPPY FREAKING PRIDE. I love being queer."

© Instagram Gracie appeared to confirm she is queer

Gracie's revelation came after she showed her support for her dad during his big stage comeback nearly a year after he was forced to step back from touring due to his health.

Tim headlined the Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sunday, his first performance since June 2024.

The country star had to pull the plug on the remainder of his Standing Room Only tour on the advice of his doctors.

© Getty Images for ABA Tim returned to the stage May 31 for the first time in nearly a year

"In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino revealed on Instagram at the time.

"Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year."

According to fans on social media, his return to the stage was a huge success, and Gracie was there to witness it.

© Instagram Gracie showed her support for her dad during his stage comeback

She shared several photos on Instagram of herself rocking a vintage Tim McGraw tour T-shirt paired with a flowing white shirt while joking around backstage with her "wives".

"My wives!!!!!!!!!! Nothing else matters when we are together. NOTHING. My ride or dies. I love these women more than life. Chosen fam forever and ever and ever and ever and everrrrerrr," she captioned the playful photos.

Meanwhile, Tim recently opened up about his various health concerns, admitting he came close to retiring altogether after three back surgeries and double knee replacements in the past "six or eight months".

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Tim underwent several surgeries during his year off

Health issues

"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," he admitted on the TL's Road House podcast.

The severity of his health issues has forced Tim to be "very careful" about what he now puts his body through.

© Getty Images Tim considered retiring during his health woes

"I have to be very careful about what I do," he continued. "What I do is everything is intentional. I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something.

"Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

He added: "It has changed the way I do a live show. It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."