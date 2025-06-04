Demi Moore welcomes unexpected new family members in surprise announcement

Demi Moore has welcomed a trio of new family members who are just as cute as her famously tiny pup Pilaf.

The Substance actress took to Instagram to announce that she had adopted three ducklings, and posted clips of the adorable animals following her around during a family day out.

Fluffy friends

© Instagram Demi revealed that she had rescued a trio of ducklings

"Duck, duck… Pilaf!" she wrote in the caption. "We rescued three orphaned baby mallard ducklings! With the help and guidance of my local vet we are working to nurture them until they are old enough to be reintroduced to their natural habitat. It has been a messy joy, but Pilaf is loving her new friends."

She added several photos of the babies, including one with the ducklings sitting in her granddaughter Louetta's lap, as well as a shot of Pilaf enamored with the rescues.

Demi is an avid animal lover and a proud mother to nine dogs, including Pilaf, who went viral during the 2024-2025 awards season when he accompanied his mother to industry events.

© Instagram Pilaf was enamored with the new arrivals

The brown and white chihuahua is as adorable as she is tiny, and has a long tongue that lolls about outside of her mouth. Speaking to Dogue, the Vogue project dedicated to celebrity dogs, Demi revealed that Pilaf was born in Thailand and was discovered by her daughter, Tallulah Willis.

After finding the pooch on Facebook during the pandemic, Pilaf was flown to Los Angeles to start her new life as Demi's favorite pup.

The mother of three told the publication that Pilaf "was meant to be with me," and that she "was meant to be with her," adding that she had been nicknamed "Little Mouse".

A budding star

© C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Pilaf travels everywhere with Demi

The chihuahua is a well-traveled dog, having flown all over the world by Demi's side. "She's literally been to Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, restaurants. She's a service animal, so she's allowed to go everywhere," the veteran star told Dogue. "She's flown to Europe 14 times."

Pilaf even met Jimmy Fallon when Demi joined him on The Tonight Show, and the TV host was enraptured by the sweet dog.

"She's the runt of her litter. She's a magical creature," Demi explained on the show. Jimmy noted that her "tongue permanently stays out," which the 62-year-old explained was because she "lost the teeth that hold it in, but it's part of her charm."

© @demimoore Instagram She is a proud dog lover

As for her eight other dogs, Demi prioritizes the pooches above all else and ensures that they have every creature comfort.

"I sleep with dogs," she said. "If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am."

"I have two beds for the little ones so that they have the beds within the bed," she added, joking, "hence why I'm single."

Family ties

© Instagram Louetta was fascinated by the ducklings

Pilaf may be Demi's favorite, but the true pride and joy of her life is her granddaughter Louetta.

Born to the G.I. Jane star's eldest daughter Rumer Willis and her former partner Derek Thomas in April 2023, the toddler has brought so much joy to Demi's life.

"The great thing is I look at her and I realize that through how I choose to live, how my daughter and her sisters all choose to live, that we actually have a chance to break certain generational patterns. I can already see it within her," she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "Talk about choosing joy...she is a pocket of joy."