Demi Moore may be making headlines for her award-winning and career-defining turn in The Substance, but the only person threatening to steal focus from her? Her tiny pooch.

The 62-year-old star's micro chihuahua Pilaf the Little Mouse has become a fixture of award season and red carpets, most recently joining her mom at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Internet sleuths are now wondering, days ahead of the 97th Academy Awards, whether Pilaf will make an appearance by Demi's side at the ceremony like Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, did last year.

As we count down to the Oscars, take a look at some of Pilaf's most star-studded moments in photos…

© Getty Images Pilaf the celebrity magnet Pilaf seen interacting with Mikey Madison at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Mikey also stopped to give the pooch a kiss as she walked on stage to accept her Best Actress award, beating Demi.

© Getty Images Pilaf in the front row Pilaf joined Debbie Harry and Kate & Lila Moss at the front row of the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show.

© BBC Pilaf on the BBC Lady Gaga cozies up to Pilaf as she's brought out on stage with Demi for an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

© Getty Images Pilaf on late night Pilaf's late night debut came with Demi during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.