Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore's tiny dog Pilaf's most star-studded moments in photos
Subscribe
Demi Moore's tiny dog Pilaf's most star-studded moments in photos
Demi Moore with Pilaf Moore at the Film Independent Spirit Awards; Demi Moore with Pilaf Moore at the Cannes Film Festival© Getty Images

Demi Moore's tiny dog Pilaf's most star-studded moments in photos

Will Pilaf join the star of The Substance at the Oscars?

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Demi Moore may be making headlines for her award-winning and career-defining turn in The Substance, but the only person threatening to steal focus from her? Her tiny pooch.

The 62-year-old star's micro chihuahua Pilaf the Little Mouse has become a fixture of award season and red carpets, most recently joining her mom at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Internet sleuths are now wondering, days ahead of the 97th Academy Awards, whether Pilaf will make an appearance by Demi's side at the ceremony like Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, did last year.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Demi Moore dances with Pilaf at a Madonna concert

As we count down to the Oscars, take a look at some of Pilaf's most star-studded moments in photos…

Mikey Madison and Demi Moore attend the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California© Getty Images

Pilaf the celebrity magnet

Pilaf seen interacting with Mikey Madison at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Mikey also stopped to give the pooch a kiss as she walked on stage to accept her Best Actress award, beating Demi.

Demi Moore with Pilaf, Debbie Harry, Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images

Pilaf in the front row

Pilaf joined Debbie Harry and Kate & Lila Moss at the front row of the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show.

Lady Gaga cuddles Demi Moore's dog Pilaf Moore on The Graham Norton Show© BBC

Pilaf on the BBC

Lady Gaga cozies up to Pilaf as she's brought out on stage with Demi for an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Demi Moore and dog Pilaf during Wednesday's January 31, 2024 show.© Getty Images

Pilaf on late night

Pilaf's late night debut came with Demi during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Demi Moore, Pilaf the dog and Nicole Scherzinger as "Norma Desmond" pose backstage at the Jamie Lloyd production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Blvd" on Broadway at The St. James Theatre on October 16, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Pilaf takes Broadway

Pilaf (and of course Demi) visited Nicole Scherzinger backstage after a performance of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More