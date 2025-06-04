Robert Irwin shares insight into close bond with Prince William following surprise collaboration

Robert Irwin has an incredible resume for a 21-year-old: he is a world-renowned conservationist, an internet personality, and a member of one of most adored celebrity families in the world.

The son of Steve Irwin has added one more achievement to the list: working with Prince William.

For more about their sweet friendship, see below...

WATCH: Inside Prince William's catch up with Robert Irwin

An unexpected friendship

© Getty Images The pair teamed up in 2024

Robert opened up about connecting with the royal to Us Weekly, sharing that they met in South Africa and discussed his conservation work. "I think Prince William has been such an amazing person to work with, and there is such an incredible synergy between what he does and who he is and who we are," he told the publication.

"It's all about conservation," he continued. "I think it's wonderful that someone so influential - that has such a fantastic platform - is using that to really better our environment. He is a true environmental hero, and so working with him has been a great privilege."

The duo joined forces in 2024 when Robert became a global ambassador for the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize, which is awarded to five people each year in recognition of their services to conservation and environmental advocacy.

Changing the world

© Getty Images Robert was invited to be an Earthshot Prize ambassador

Speaking about the prestigious award in a 2024 statement, Robert shared that it acts as a "beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a liveable future for ourselves and future generations."

"Healthy oceans, ecosystems, and species equal a healthy planet, and the Earthshot Prize recognises the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources," he added.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant walked Signal Hill with the Prince in November, where they discussed everything from their favourite animals to Robert's ongoing work.

© Getty Images The 21-year-old revealed that the Prince is "a great guy"

"We've definitely compared a lot of notes in the conservation space," Robert told Us Weekly. "It doesn’t matter where you're from - whether internationally in Australia, here in America, wherever you are - we need to prioritise taking care of our natural world. And he's really at the forefront of that."

He continued: "And plus, he's just a great guy. When you have a conversation with him, he's the most lovely, intelligent person to talk to and is just so easygoing, so much fun. And I love working with him. He's a really, really, really good guy."

Joining forces

© Getty Images Robert and William shared their appreciation for each other

Robert and William surprised fans with a sweet Instagram video at the time, and the 21-year-old shared how enjoyable his time as an ambassador had been. "Thanks so much for having me, for having us. Earthshot Week has been amazing so far and I cannot wait for tomorrow night…South Africa rules!" he said.

William praised Robert's work, declaring that he was a "fantastic ambassador" for the organisation. He then revealed that his favourite animal was a cheetah, while Robert said his was a chameleon.

The 2025 EarthShot Prize will be celebrated in Rio de Janeiro, with 15 finalists heading to Brazil where five winners will receive a $2 million donation to their work.

