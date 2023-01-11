Inside Jessie J's love life - from Channing Tatum to Chanan Colman The songstress is expecting her first child

Jessie J delighted fans earlier this month when she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child.

Announcing the exciting news online, the pop sensation posted a joyous montage of video clips on Instagram. Amongst the snaps, Jessie included a photo of her positive pregnancy test, photos of her blossoming baby bump and touching clips from her latest ultrasound.

Alongside the post, Jessie penned: "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Jessie shared her baby news on Instagram

Whilst the Price Tag hitmaker hasn't yet revealed the father of her child, online fan speculation has suggested that Jessie is set to welcome her first child with her boyfriend, Chanan Colman.

Ahead of her due date, the team at HELLO! is taking a look inside the singer's love life…

Chanan Colman

Jessie J and Chanan were first romantically linked back in March 2022. Whilst the lovebirds don't feature much on each other's social media pages, Jessie J and Chanan have been frequently photographed together enjoying date nights in Los Angeles and jetting off to the Caribbean.

Jessie and Chanan enjoyed a sun-drenched getaway

After a whirlwind romance, the duo decided to go public with their relationship in May.

The star's boyfriend, 38, is a Danish-Israeli professional basketball player who plays for a pro team in Israel. Chanan kicked off his career in Denmark, playing for the Danish National Team.

Chanan is a professional basketball player

He later joined a team in Finland before moving across to Israel's Hapoel Haifa Basketball Club.

Channing Tatum

Jessie J and actor Channing went public with their relationship in October 2018, with the pair dating on-and-off for a year and a half, before finally calling it quits in April 2020.

Channing is best known for his performance in Magic Mike

In 2019, the singer debuted a touching love song about her beau Channing at her show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are," the 34-year-old star gushed.

"Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."

Max Pham Nguyen

Jessie J dated professional dancer and choreographer Max Pham Nguyen for seven months in 2021.

The duo decided to go their separate ways just one month prior to the hitmaker's devastating miscarriage. At the time, she said: "I decided to have a baby on my own, because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short."

Max has worked with Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again." Touching on her heartbreaking loss, the singer described the experience as the "loneliest feeling in the world."

