Brooklyn Beckham quietly covers up 'mama's boy' tattoo tribute to mother Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has covered up a tattoo tribute to his mother Victoria amid reports of an ongoing 'family feud'.

David and Victoria's eldest son, who boasts over 100 inkings, recently posed for topless photos as part of his Glamour Germany interview alongside his wife Nicola Peltz.

While the budding chef's elaborate inkings were on full display, there was one special tattoo across his chest that was almost indiscernible: a quote that read 'mama's boy'.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham has covered his 'mama's boy' tattoo

Brooklyn, 27, first got the inking in 2018, but appears to have had a change of heart over the past year, obscuring his original body artwork with a bunch of flowers that echoed his wife Nicola's bridal bouquet.

© Instagram David and Victoria's son first got the inking in 2018

The star's tattoo update feels like another chapter in the whole Beckham family feud saga that first came to light earlier this year when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped several key family events.

It's since been reported that tensions first erupted back in 2022 ahead of Brooklyn's nuptials to Nicola. According to reports, Transformers actress Nicola had planned to wear a dress crafted by the former Spice Girl's eponymous label.

© Getty Images Nicola and Victoria reportedly clashed over Nicola's wedding dress

Speaking to Grazia USA, Nicola said: "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by, and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it."

She went on to say that David and Victoria were "great in-laws" and added that it "hurt her feelings" when it emerged that she had "never planned" to wear a gown by Victoria.

© WireImage The Beckham clan at the premiere of BECKHAM in 2023

In recent months, Brooklyn's two brothers Romeo and Cruz have weighed in on the drama, sharing a string of cryptic posts in an attempt to squash the drama.

Earlier this week, musician Cruz, 20, shared a post to his Instagram Stories that read: "It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown and 17 to smile. Be kind and tell the truth."

© Instagram Cruz shared a cryptic post

In May, meanwhile, Cruz appeared to show his allegiance to his parents when he posted a throwback family snapshot. His caption read: "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad, you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x".

Cruz's post came after Brooklyn seemingly sided with his wife in a defiant post. Taking to Instagram towards the end of May, the star shared a video of himself and Nicola riding a motorbike down a road lined with palm trees.

In what appeared to be a subtle dig at his parents, Brooklyn penned: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby."