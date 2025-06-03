Nicola Peltz on big 'compromise' for Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have put roots down in Los Angeles where they live with their fleet of beloved dogs.

The pair, who tied the knot in a lavish oceanside wedding back in 2022, have shared a fresh glimpse inside their current living situation, revealing what their home life is really like behind closed doors.

While Brooklyn and Transformers actress Nicola said that they are happiest "curled up on the couch" with their dogs at home, the couple also spoke about not seeing eye-to-eye on a handful of low-stake things, including the temperature of their bedroom.

"I like it freezing; Nicola likes it warm", David and Victoria's eldest son told Glamour Germany in a new interview.

Nicola added: "Same with lighting! I love it soft and cozy. Brooklyn turns on every light. But marriage is about compromise. He cranks the AC, I layer up under blankets."

Elsewhere in the chat, the hot sauce creator spoke about how he deals with his relationship being in the spotlight. When asked about how he protects his relationship in "such a public spotlight", Brooklyn told the publication: "Ignore the noise. Keep your head down, work hard, be kind."

He went on to say: "People are always going to talk. What matters is that we're happy together."

Meanwhile, Nicola, who is the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz, said: "It's not always easy. On TikTok there are always random stories popping up about us. When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. But it's not worth it. I just scroll past and move on."

The Beckham family 'feud'

The Beckham clan are thought to be embroiled in a family 'feud', which is originally believed to stem from VB's clash with Nicola over her wedding dress.

Rumours continued to swell earlier this year, when Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend numerous key family events including David's 50th birthday bash, as well as Victoria's 51st birthday celebrations in Miami.

Budding chef Brooklyn appeared to allude to family tensions in a recent Instagram post in which he described Nicolas as his "whole world". Alongside a clip of the couple riding a motorbike, he penned: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby".

Brooklyn's two brothers Cruz and Romeo have also hinted at a family disagreement via a series of cryptic social media posts. Back In May, Cruz appeared to show allegiance to his parents in a gushing post which read: "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad, you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x".