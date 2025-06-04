Nathan Fillion reveals name change as he 'addresses rumors': 'It's absolutely true'

Nathan Fillion has just added another string to his belt!

The Castle alum shared a momentous update with his fans on June 4 when he revealed he's had a name change.

Nathan took to Instagram with several photos of himself and delivered the news with a humorous message referring to recent "rumors."

Doctorate

Nathan has earned himself a doctorate

"I’d like to address the rumors that I got a doctorate over the weekend," he said, before confirming: "It’s absolutely true. I did."

The photos show Nathan on stage receiving his doctorate and displaying his certificate. He continued: "If anyone out there has any concerns that I’m going to be absolutely impossible to deal with from now on, that is also absolutely true."

Taking the stage!

Nathan concluded: "Thank you, Concordia University. What an honor (for Canadians- honour). I can’t wait to correct people who call me Mr. Fillion. “That’s DOCTOR Mr. Fillion.”

Fans commented on the "incredible," news and congratulated him. They immediately took it upon themselves to refer to him as "Doctor Fillion," in their comments too.

Giving back

Nathan celebrated with his family by his side

He was commended on the university website which described the "celebrated Canadian actor and philanthropist," as being about more than his professional success.

"Fillion is deeply committed to giving back," the article read. "He co-founded Kids Need to Read, a nonprofit organization that works to provide books to underfunded libraries, aiming to inspire young readers and promote literacy. In addition to this, he actively supports mental health initiatives, cancer research, and veterans’ organizations, using his public platform to raise awareness and contribute to positive change. His philanthropic work has touched lives both locally and globally."

Proud to be Canadian

Nathan is a proud Canadian

It continued that "despite his fame," he has "never forgotten his roots."

"He proudly maintains close ties to his hometown of Edmonton," the statement said. "His passion for supporting Canadian talent and advocating for the arts continues to make a positive impact on aspiring artists and creators."

They concluded: "Please join Concordia University of Edmonton in congratulating Nathan Fillion for his honorary degree."

Nathan films The Rookie in LA but regularly goes back to Canada

Nathan has frequently expressed his connection to his Canadian upbringing, particularly his hometown. He reminisced about the outdoors, people, festivals, and river valleys of his youth. Nathan also feels it's important to stay connected to his heritage.

He resides in a beautiful home in Los Angeles where he films the police drama The Rookie, but regularly visits home.

Nathan has mentioned previously his family's influence in keeping him grounded, especially his mother's skepticism about his Hollywood success.