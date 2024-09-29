David Muir shares glimpse of personal life in NYC after marking emotional milestone

David Muir's identity in the public eye has been pretty closely associated with his appearance behind the ABC News desk, dressed in a sleek suit and sporting his freshly coiffed hair.

But the 50-year-old journalist has a host of other interests outside of his work, and shared a glimpse of his life in New York City on social media.

He took to his Instagram Stories earlier this weekend with a photo of the New York sky from public transport, covered in droplets after a very rainy Saturday. David then shared some outtakes from his visit to the Museum of Modern Art's Ed Ruscha exhibit.

The visit comes on the heels of a major milestone for the TV anchor, who is officially celebrating one year of hosting the ABC News special show 20/20 with his friend Deborah Roberts.

Deborah, 64, was a contributing anchor for the ABC show and was regularly stepping into host alongside David after the departure of Amy Robach from ABC News in December 2022.

"We're cheering for @DavidMuirABC and @DebRobertsABC after their first year as 20/20 Co-Anchors!" a post on the show's official social media page read, which fans reacted to with comments like: "I love them both!! Congratulations!!" as well as: "Congratulations to you both. God bless you all and your entire team Love you both so much."

© Instagram David stepped out over the rainy NYC weekend

Amy originally hosted the show with David before her relationship with T.J. Holmes became public knowledge and they were ousted from the network in the wake of the ensuing media scandal. The couple now host their own podcast, Amy & T.J.

Deborah, meanwhile, has been a stalwart of the ABC News team since 1995, when she first joined 20/20 as a correspondent. In October, she was promoted to contributing anchor while also continuing her role as a senior news correspondent across their various platforms.

© Instagram He documented his visit to the Museum of Modern Art on his social media

At the time, she wrote on social media: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc."

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs."

© Instagram "Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does."

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

An official statement from David on the news, shared by Variety, reads: "Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does. I cannot wait to stand beside her on 20/20."

ABC President Kim Godwin added: "Deborah Roberts is one of a kind — a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority and integrity to every story she covers. Along with David Muir, she embodies the DNA of 20/20, inspiring the team and people around the world with every thoughtful word, inspiring report and impactful interview."