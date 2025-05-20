David Muir speaks on 'personal battle' following heartfelt farewell message

David Muir joined his Good Morning America colleagues at the Paley Center honors on Monday night, where he spoke on a "personal battle" that his friend Michael Strahan had weathered in recent years.

Taking to the stage to celebrate Good Morning America's 50th anniversary and its incredible impact on millions of Americans, David shared his support for Michael following his daughter Isabella's battle with cancer.

Trials and tribulations

© Getty Images for TIME David took to the stage to share how much he admired Michael's strength

The 51-year-old shared that the father of four was the one "Who brings the joy to the mornings and who, like Robin [Roberts], witnessed a personal battle within his own family – Isabella – these last couple of years."

He continued: "I know it's a difficult choice whether or not to share that with the audience, but Michael, please know that we were all inspired by how you handled that not only as a father, but as one of the hosts on Good Morning America – that balance of bringing the audience in."

Michael's daughter Isabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jean Muggli, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 after noticing she couldn't walk in a straight line and was experiencing constant nausea.

© Getty Isabella (right) was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2023

After her twin sister Sophia encouraged her to get a checkup and doctors found a tumor in her brain, Isabella was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

"As a parent, you're scared. Oh my, you're just scared," Michael shared in the ABC special Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer.

"It never occurred to us that it would be cancer. I'll be honest with you, just looking at the trajectory at that point of her life – and we have no history of anything bad in the family."

© Instagram She made a full recovery and is now in remission

Thankfully, Isabella was declared cancer-free in July 2024 after months of chemotherapy, radiation and brain surgeries.

Michael added that he would be nervous for the rest of his life seeing her get a scan, as the fear never leaves.

"There will not be a time where she's getting a scan where I won't be on pins and needles. I don't care if it's 10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now, you'll always be nervous. And I could tell she feels it too," he said in the special.

Major milestone

© Getty Images George, Robin and Michael joined David at the Paley Center

David joined Michael, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos at the Paley Center to accept the 50th-anniversary honor on Monday night.

"Since its debut in 1975 on ABC, Good Morning America has been a cornerstone of morning television, delivering breaking news, insightful interviews, and uplifting stories that shape the day," read the center's website.

"A pioneer in the industry, GMA seamlessly blends hard-hitting journalism with warmth, entertainment, and human-interest features, making it a cherished daily ritual for millions…As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as one of the most trusted voices in media."

© Instagram David posted a farewell message after the papal conclave

David's kind words at the event come just a week after the World News Tonight anchor shared a heartfelt farewell message to social media after covering the papal conclave in Rome, where Pope Leo XIV was elected as the first American to hold the position.

"Ciao Roma. You never disappoint," David wrote alongside a picture of himself walking away from the Vatican with a briefcase in hand.

