Katy Perry makes surprising confession about motherhood amid family change

Katy Perry is loving the life of motherhood, a doting mom to almost two-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In a new interview, the singer explained that it was Orlando who actually made her realize that she wanted to be a mother, and also revealed a big move by the family.

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares peek into labor suite as she prepares to welcome baby Daisy

Talking to Chelsea Handler on her Life Will Be the Death of Me podcast, Katy shared that she and her family had been living in Kentucky for the past month, away from their usual Los Angeles residence.

"That's quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America," she shared: "And we need to remember that, because I think you can understand people better."

She also spoke about why she didn't initially want to become a mother, starting off by first clarifying that it was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life."

Katy revealed that it was Orlando who inspired her to become a mother

The This is How We Do singer shared that possibly stemming from issues during childhood, she didn't really grow up feeling very maternal beyond caring for her friends and fans.

She described feeling "stuck," explaining: "There was a little bit of a disconnect, and I did go on that journey."

When she met Orlando, upon seeing how good of a father he was to his 11-year-old son Flynn, she felt that she wanted to be a mother after all.

"So that definitely, primally influenced me — something inside of me said, 'You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.' He's a kind man."

The singer opened up about her partner's positivity

Chelsea and Katy joked that he was a "love machine," focused on spreading love and kindness, with Katy describing: "He's just really got this happy, [positive] vibes and I'm a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways — and so it's good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit."

