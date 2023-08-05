Hugh Jackman shares sassy response to Ryan Reynolds as he visits Wrexham AFC match

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' love-hate relationship has taken a new turn – as Hugh has revealed he has "finally" been invited to a Wrexham AFC soccer match.

The Wolverine actor took to social media to reveal he had visited the Welsh town and attended a match along with Ryan and Rob McElhenny, who bought the club in 2020.

"FINALLY snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex!" Hugh captioned the post that featured a series of snaps, including him with Ryan, and a video of the pre-game festivities.

© Instagram Hugh and Rob have been friends for years

The actors have been "at war" for years, since they met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. It originated when Hugh, who is close friends with Ryan's then-wife Scarlett Johannson, told the actor to be good to his friend. Their good-natured ribbing has since seen Ryan initiate Hugh in an attempt to help – but really hinder – his campaign to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive, and Hugh calling on fans to urinate on the actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Hugh's visit to Wrexham, Wales comes almost three years after Ryan and Rob purchased the ailing soccer team which was founded in 1864, is the oldest club in Wales and the third-oldest professional association soccer team in the world.

© Instagram Hugh and Rob in the stands at Wrexham AFC

Its home stadium, the Racecourse Ground, is the oldest stadium to continue to host international games.

Despite being a winning team, it had slipped over the course of 15 years to the non-league until 2020 when RR McReynolds LLC – a joint corporation owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny – bought the team for $2.5 million with approval from the Supporters' Trust members.

In the almost three years since, the team has increased attendance by more than double, and in April 2023, after a thrilling 3-1 win against Boreham Wood, the team were promoted to League Two after winning the National League trophy.

In July Ryan gave fans a first glimpse at their X-Men characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, back in action ahead of the release of Deadpool 3.

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds shares a first look at the upcoming "Deadpool 3" with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

In the snap shared on social media, Hugh's superhero can be seen wearing a full yellow and dark blue catsuit, similar in style to Deadpool's and closer to his initial iteration in the comic books and animated X-Men series.

The third film in Marvel's comedic Deadpool franchise is slated for a May 3, 2024 release, nearly six years after the previous Deadpool 2.