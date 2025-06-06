I was a fly on the wall at Stormzy's house party - and it was 'wild'

Whilst I thought my days of sitting back on someone's mum's sofa with a cocktail in a plastic cup were far behind me, I attended the first house party I've been to in my late 20s on Thursday night.

Though the evening had what every good house party has; flowing drinks, loud music and an array of seating far more comfortable than a barstool, this one couldn't have been further from what I had ever experienced - and not just because the venue was a seven-storey home in the middle of Soho.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hou Stormzy hosted the evening!

Add British rapper Stormzy handing out shots and a performance from noughties music icon Nelly and you're just about half-way into the wild evening I experienced.

What was the occasion? The venue, aptly named House Party - an immersive bar concept - celebrated its first birthday after being launched last year by Stormzy, who was the affable host of the night's proceedings, and Cream Group.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hou Jordan Dunn was one of the stars in attendance

Stormzy's new flame?

As though we were in any doubt, Stormzy was the ultimate host for the night, jumping on the DJ decks before handing out trays of shots but during the party, a source told HELLO! he also made the most of the cosy atmosphere and was seen enjoying time with a mysterious brunette.

"Stormzy was spotted with a mystery girl," the source revealed. "They were packing on the PDA downstairs in the basement, which had a whole separate vibe with its own DJ and bar. The pair snuck off to a private corner of the room in between Stormzy's hosting duties before heading outside for some fresh air together."

© Joseph Okpako Maya and Stormzy were an item for years

Whilst Stormzy is yet to confirm if he's in a new relationship since parting ways with Love Island host Maya Jama - whom he was with between 2014 and 2019 before rekindling their romance in 2023 - fans have been speculating about a mystery flame after he released his new track Sorry Rach! where he mentions meeting "his wife".

Since then, Maya has moved on with Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias.

A performance to remember

After guests inhaled slices of pizza and got their cocktail fix with either a Dark and Stormzy, Aperol Spritz or Tommy's Magarita, we were treated to a performance from Nelly, who didn't take over the microphone until 2 am.

Despite his delayed arrival, his performance - which was based in the kitchen/dining room area of the house - set the room on fire.

The cocktail menu was presented on Nelly CDs

He performed his hits Dilemma, Ride Wit Me, Just a Dream, closing the night with Hot in Here.

If you had asked me beforehand whether I thought going to a house party on a Thursday night would be a good idea, I'd have said no, but I can now say I am officially a house party convert!

We are certainly House Party converts!

Talking about the method behind the madness, Stormzy said: "We just wanted to throw parties like we used to. Real ones. Real fun. Mad how many people felt the same. Year one was about getting it right in Soho. But the messages we get - 'when you coming to my city?' - from LA to Dubai to wherever... we see them all. Let's just say we're not trying to keep this energy in one postcode forever."