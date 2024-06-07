Maya Jama just brought back the unitard for Stormzy's House Party launch

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Maya Jama's wardrobe is a force to be reckoned with.

Whether she's presenting Love Island, sat front row at fashion shows, or attending some of the most exclusive events in London, the 29-year-old is constantly sporting flawless (usually bodycon or cropped) pieces that are utterly It-girl approved.

Last night she stepped out in Soho to attend the opening night of House Party, hosted by her boyfriend Stormzy (more on this later) and gave the classic unitard the chicest makeover.

Maya wore a fitted black all-in-one with a white trim around the scoop neckline, giving the piece an athleisure feel.

© Getty Maya attended the launch of House Party presented by Stormzy and Cream Group

"Unitards as a whole were made popular back in the early 1980s, donned by both male and female athletes, dancers, acrobats and actors," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Now, it seems the unitard is making a resurgence once again, fuelled by the likes of the wildly popular ballet core trend and TikTok yoga fanatics."

Rita Ora is another champion of the unitard in 2024. She recently shared a video on Instagram dancing in a lilac-hued all-in-one, white socks, a pair of brightly coloured trainers and a cap embroidered with the word ‘Negroni’ on the front.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita Ora is also championing the unitard for 2024

Schooling us in wearing gym wear on a night out in central London, Maya layered her piece with a black blazer and paired with black court heels with a diamante buckle on the ankle strap.

© Getty She styled up a unitard with a blazer and heels

Let's face it, if the opportunity arose, I think we'd all accept an invitation to a house party hosted by Stormzy, and it seems now, that we can go whenever we like.

House Party is the latest nightclub to arrive in the West End, at the helm of Stormzy and Cream Group (Cirque Le Soir, The Windmill, Dear Darling etc). The seven-floor venue is quite literally set out like a house party: think bedrooms, drinks in red cups and Xboxes, as well as actors and performances.

We know what we're doing this weekend...



