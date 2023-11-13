Stormzy stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

Whilst Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, hit headlines earlier this year after he rekindled his romance with Love Island host Maya Jama, the British rapper is becoming a trailblazer of sorts thanks to his ongoing philanthropic work.

The singer-songwriter, who first started making waves back in 2014, has always championed education and fought for greater racial equality. And in recent years, Stormzy has used his fame and fortune to support and empower Black students across the country.

In 2018, the Hide & Seek hitmaker joined forces with the University of Cambridge to launch the Stormzy Scholarship scheme. The scholarships pay the full tuition fees in addition to a maintenance grant for a select number of Black undergraduate students. Since its genesis, the scheme has provided financial support to 32 UK Black students, with a further 12 Black students set to receive scholarships as they commence their studies in 2023.

© Getty Stormzy launched the Stormzy Scholarship scheme with the University of Cambridge

Former Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at the University of Cambridge, Graham Virgo, told HELLO!: "Stormzy's generous support to the University of Cambridge has directly benefited a number of Black students whose fees and expenses are fully covered.

"I know that this support has had a profound impact on these students. But also, through Stormzy's support and championing of Cambridge, we have seen the number of Black students applying to the University and being admitted increasing. We are very grateful for Stormzy's continued support."

Scholarship recipient Joseph Vambe, meanwhile, told us: "I recall first meeting Stormzy in 2018 at his recording studio in West London. What amazed me was how interested he was in hearing our stories, he took a genuine interest in our journey. From that moment, I realised this was no ordinary scholarship, this was someone whose heart was in it just as much as his money. Every time we see him he is always keen to hear what we have been up to."

Reflecting on his pioneering efforts, Stormzy's unlikely friend, Jeremy Corbyn MP, exclusively told us: "Using his platform to empower others, Stormzy has shown remarkable determination in his many campaigns for racial equality, criminal justice reform and access to education. Stormzy's scholarship programme is not just an act of benevolence – it is an act of solidarity. It takes courage to be kind, and Stormzy's generosity has inspired millions of people to strive for a fairer world."

© Getty Jeremy Corbyn and Stormzy attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2017

In a further act of kindness, Stormzy donated a whopping £9,000 to a student's crowdfunding campaign back in 2017. After hearing about Oxford University student Fiona Asiedu's plans to raise £12,000 in four weeks, the 30-year-old rapper was quick to chip in, enabling Fiona to continue her studies at Harvard.

In 2020, a teenager from Croydon was left awestruck after Stormzy helped to transform his bedroom as part of a 'give back' scheme run by decorating company The Good Guys.

Founder Cyle Carth said: "[For] me personally, he is a real life role model to so many communities and people, so many people reach success and forget about where they come from and how hard life really was because the glitz and glam lifestyle makes it so easy to forget about the struggles of so many and he has not done that. At every opportunity he has shown people who he really is and how much he is willing to do for others."

© Getty The rapper has received an honorary degree from the University of Exeter

Meanwhile, in 2022, Stormzy went back to his Croydon roots as he paid a special visit to his former primary school to dish out advice and bust some dance moves. He stopped by Kensington Avenue Primary School in Thornton Heath and spoke to several students including his own nephew, Josiah.

Stormzy's selfless philanthropic work quickly caught the attention of The University of Exeter. In June 2022, the singer received an honorary degree from the university in recognition of the star's "outstanding achievement in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation".

Stormzy gets his honorary degree from the University of Exeter:

Professor Lisa Roberts, President and Vice-Chancellor at The University of Exeter, told HELLO!: "We were proud to honour Michael for his remarkable contribution to society and extraordinary talent at our graduation ceremony last year. "Alongside being an acclaimed musician, it is truly inspiring to see his long-standing commitment to supporting education and widening participation, opening doors for Black British students who face barriers into accessing higher education."

