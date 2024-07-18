Stormzy and Maya Jama shocked fans this week when they announced that they have called time on their relationship for the second time.

The award-winning rapper first started dating the Love Island presenter back in 2015 and the pair were an item for four years before splitting up.

They were apart for a few years and had seemingly moved on with their lives, but during their breakup period, they remained on good terms and spoke highly of each other as friends.

© Getty Stormzy and Maya seen together ahead of the F1 Grand Prix on 5 July

But their love for each other clearly endured and, last year, they realised that they were better together than apart. Fans went wild when photographs of them holding hands on holiday in Greece in the summer of 2023 were published, proving that they had indeed rekindled their romance.

However, Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, and Maya released a joint statement this week stating that although they tried to make things work a second time, it wasn't meant to be.

© Instagram Maya and Stormzy confirmed their second split

It's not all bad news though, because the pair have insisted they're going to remain on good terms as friends.

Although it's not clear if the pair lived together during their reunion, the former couple did spend a lot of time at their respective homes.

The 'Big For Your Boots' rapper has shown off the inside of his impressive home recently and from what we've seen, Stormzy's house is the ultimate bachelor pad.

Let's take a look inside...

Best photos of Stormzy's impressive home

1/ 7 © TikTok Stormzy's kitchen How nice is Stormzy's kitchen? In a TiKTok video, the BRIT Award-winning artist showed us a 'day in the life of Stormzy' as he prepares for his upcoming Australian tour and it seems he's upping his fitness game in preparation. After showing snippets of him working out in the gym, the star showed his followers his kitchen and also gave a shout-out to his chef, Vic. Stormzy has an induction hob with a shiny extractor fan above it. The kitchen's theme is neutral colours and there are plenty of drawers underneath the hob for the 30-year-old to store his cooking utensils.

2/ 7 © TikTok Kitchen island Another angle of the kitchen shows Stormzy standing at the huge island in his stunning kitchen. The worktop has a gorgeous marble effect, and the sink is placed in the middle. There is also seating around the island, perhaps for his pals to perch while Stormzy cooks up a storm. We also love the kitchen shelves which can be seen just behind Stormzy in the snap, they also have lights that make them stand out, and the artist has placed a pretty vase there, too for extra decoration.

3/ 7 © TikTok Stormzy's hallway When you're a successful artist and one of the UK's best-loved acts, it's only right that you show off all your impressive awards and accolades! Stormzy does just that in his spacious hallway. This snap shows the star's foyer to his home surrounded by framed plaques and discs on the wall. Stormzy has had a number-one album, a number-one UK single and plenty of awards including three BRITs, six MOBOs, an MTV EMA and two BET Awards. We don't blame him for having them on proud display.

4/ 7 © TikTok Awards cabinet It's not only the hallway where Stormzy gets to show off his plaques proudly, there's a shelf in his kitchen that is home to his other award trophies. We can spot his MOBO and his BBC Music Award, which he won in 2017 for Artist of the Year.

5/ 7 © TikTok Living room Stormzy is fortunate enough to have a huge living room. It's so spacious that the 'Crown' hitmaker told his followers how he has physio sessions in his lounge. This snap shows how Stormzy's large room has massive floor space with shiny porcelain tiles, with a fluffy rug placed in front of the sofa for added comfort. There is also a large floor-to-ceiling window, perhaps leading out to his outdoor space, which has beige curtains draped in front of it. The room also boasts high ceilings, perfect for Stormzy who stands at a statuesque six foot five inches.

6/ 7 © TikTok TV area Stormzy also shared this snapshot showing a closer look at his TV area. At the time, he was supporting his girl and watching an episode of Love Island. The star has a large flat screen with a large speaker underneath, as well as personal touches like car models, photo frames and candles placed neatly underneath.