Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan look loved-up in beach photo as birthday tributes pour in

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Michael J. Fox and his family.

On Monday, June 9, the Back to the Future actor's wife Tracy Pollan took a moment to wish him a happy birthday as he rang in his 65th trip around the sun.

The couple has been married since 1988, and are parents to four kids, son Sam Michael Fox, 35, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox, 30, and daughter Esmé Annabelle Fox, 23.

© Instagram Tracy shared a round of photos of Michael

In honor of Michael's special day, Tracy took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the star, starting off with one of him seemingly enjoying a date night with Tracy.

She next shared a photo of the two together at the beach, followed by one of Michael sitting on a park bench.

"Happy birthday my love!" Tracy wrote in her caption, adding: "Wishing you the best one yet, I love you and can't wait to celebrate!!"

© Instagram The couple has been married since 1988

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Ali Wentworth writing: "Happy everything!!!!!!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday to Michael," and: "Happy birthday dear Michael, you deserve all the best in this world!" as well as: "Happy birthday to a very special man."

© Instagram The actor is celebrating his 65th birthday

Michael has been living with Parkinson's Disease since about 1991, which he first disclosed in 1998, and two years later, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Per MJFF's website, since their foundation in 2000, they have raised over $1.75 billion dollars in their quest for more Parkinson's research and a possible cure.

In honor of his steadfast commitment to the cause, last year, Michael was honored at the Time 100 Gala with the second annual Time100 Impact Award, given to trailblazers for pushing boundaries in their industries.

During his speech at the time after accepting the Impact Award, touching on the progress of Parkinson's research, he shared: "We now know we are dealing with not just a clinical approach to Parkinson's disease, but a truly biological understanding of its symptoms, progress and clues towards finding a cure sooner than we ever would've hoped for."

© Getty Images The Fox family in November 2024

His tribute for the magazine's special annual issue was written by Ryan Reynolds, who met Michael almost 20 years ago, and is on the board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. "I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well. He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly," he first wrote.

Ryan continued: "I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet," revealing: "He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone."