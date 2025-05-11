Michael J. Fox's four kids reunite in time for family update featuring youngest daughter Esmé — photos

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have a lot to celebrate this Mother's Day weekend — their youngest child is now officially a college graduate.

A proud Tracy, 64, took to Instagram to share some photos from 23-year-old Esmé Annabelle Fox's graduation ceremony at Duke University, her older sister Aquinnah's alma mater.

They were joined by Michael, 63, and Esmé's older siblings Sam, 35, and twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30. Tracy shared a photo of the family posing with the new graduate, plus other photos from the ceremony, with her sorority sisters, plus her friends.

© Instagram The Fox family got together for Esmé's college graduation

"Best Mother's Day ever!" she simply captioned the post, with friend Ali Wentworth commenting: "So great!!!! Yay Esme!" and other fans adding: "Happy mother's day! And congrats Esme!" and: "Beautiful family photos. Enjoy this special day."

Their family friend Jerry Seinfeld's three kids are also alums of the school. The comedian's daughter Sascha graduated in 2023, Julian is still a student, and youngest Shepherd began in the fall of 2024.

Esmé's student bio on the Duke website states she's a Global Cultural Studies, Journalism & Media Studies, and Visual Media Studies major. It reads: "I'm a senior from New York City!"

© Instagram The youngest in the family is now a graduate from Duke University

"I've loved writing ever since I could remember, which has recently translated into a passion for journalism. Last summer, I wrote for the Tampa Bay Times, and this summer I am wrapping up my internship at Bloomberg News. At Duke, I report on local Durham news for the Ninth Street Journal."

It continues: "I'm also President of Pancakes for Parkinson's and Director of All of the Above, a female monologue showcase. I also love doing absolutely anything outside, like walking, hiking or swimming at Eno!"

The year is already shaping up to be an eventful one for the family, following a big 2024 in which Schuyler tied the knot and Sam announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend.

© Getty Images Michael and Tracy also share son Sam and twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler

In January, Michael received the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom from outgoing President Joe Biden, and just earlier this week, the actor announced a brand new memoir titled Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum.

The book, set to be released on October 14, takes a look at a very specific year in Michael's life — 1985, when he was still earning acclaim and recognition for his role as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties, just on the cusp of becoming a Hollywood star thanks to Back to the Future, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary this July.

© Getty Images The six are incredibly tight-knit and will always show up for each other's milestones

"'The only reason for time is so that everything doesn't happen at once.' I didn't say that, Einstein did," the actor told People. "I wonder if even Albert could make sense of my life in the first months of 1985, when time went rogue and took me with it. What was it like? In a word: busy."

"As we approach the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, my thoughts turn to my adventures as a younger man," he added. "This book has basically become a time machine for me, but unlike the DeLorean, there's plenty of room for anyone who'd like to climb in for the ride."