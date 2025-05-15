Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael J. Fox's fans emotionally react to star's major news years in the making
Michael J. Fox attends "A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images

The Back to the Future star is returning to the small screen for the first time since 2020

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Michael J. Fox is back! After a years-long retirement, owing to his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 1991, he is making his way back to the screen.

The star, 63, has not appeared in a film since 2019's See You Yesterday (excluding a voice role in 2021's Back Home Again and an appearance in his own Apple TV+ documentary) or on TV since 2020's The Good Fight.

Now, per Deadline, he will be putting his acting chops to use once again for a major guest starring appearance in the hit Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Michael J. Fox speaks onstage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani on November 16, 2024© Getty Images
Michael J. Fox is making his return to acting!

He will join stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Details of his role are being kept under wraps, although it is likely connected to Harrison's character Paul Rhodes, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the end of season one.

Shrinking's co-creator Bill Lawrence also has experience working with Michael, with the pair collaborating on Spin City, which the actor starred in for its first four seasons (and won him an Emmy). Michael shared the news on social media as well.

Fans reacted with glee, thrilled to see the star back on screen after retiring. "My heart stopped for a second. Glad he's on the show!" one commented, with another saying: "As if that show can't get any better!" A third added: "Well now I know I'll be crying more than normal."

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford on Shrinking© Alamy Stock Photo
He is touted to have a guest starring role in "Shrinking"

The dad-of-four has attributed the degenerative effects of his disease for his retirement from acting, devoting more time to being a father and his foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

However, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight last year, he mentioned that if he found a role that was just the right fit, he'd be up to return. "If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great. I mean, the documentary was a big thrill."

He continued: "I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out."

Michael J. Fox speaks onstage at the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Michael retired from acting in 2020

During a conversation with Empire, Michael explained that the moment he realized he might want to step away from the profession was when he was filming The Good Fight and couldn't remember his lines. The situation reminded him of a scene from Quentin Tarantino's 2019 Oscar winner Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"There's a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character can't remember his lines anymore," he recalled. "He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane. I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, 'I cannot remember it anymore.'"

Aquinnah Fox, Sam Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Schuyler Fox and Esme Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City© Getty Images
The star has devoted his recent years to work with the foundation alongside his family

He remembers dealing with the realization very calmly, however, recalling his thought process at the time going something like: "'Well, let's move on.' It was peaceful."

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 30, when the symptoms became apparent while he was working. He went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, which he continues to actively contribute to with his wife Tracy Pollan.

