Michael J. Fox's fans emotionally react to star's major news years in the making

Michael J. Fox is back! After a years-long retirement, owing to his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 1991, he is making his way back to the screen.

The star, 63, has not appeared in a film since 2019's See You Yesterday (excluding a voice role in 2021's Back Home Again and an appearance in his own Apple TV+ documentary) or on TV since 2020's The Good Fight.

Now, per Deadline, he will be putting his acting chops to use once again for a major guest starring appearance in the hit Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

He will join stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Details of his role are being kept under wraps, although it is likely connected to Harrison's character Paul Rhodes, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the end of season one.

Shrinking's co-creator Bill Lawrence also has experience working with Michael, with the pair collaborating on Spin City, which the actor starred in for its first four seasons (and won him an Emmy). Michael shared the news on social media as well.

Fans reacted with glee, thrilled to see the star back on screen after retiring. "My heart stopped for a second. Glad he's on the show!" one commented, with another saying: "As if that show can't get any better!" A third added: "Well now I know I'll be crying more than normal."

The dad-of-four has attributed the degenerative effects of his disease for his retirement from acting, devoting more time to being a father and his foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

However, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight last year, he mentioned that if he found a role that was just the right fit, he'd be up to return. "If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great. I mean, the documentary was a big thrill."

He continued: "I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out."

During a conversation with Empire, Michael explained that the moment he realized he might want to step away from the profession was when he was filming The Good Fight and couldn't remember his lines. The situation reminded him of a scene from Quentin Tarantino's 2019 Oscar winner Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"There's a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character can't remember his lines anymore," he recalled. "He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane. I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, 'I cannot remember it anymore.'"

He remembers dealing with the realization very calmly, however, recalling his thought process at the time going something like: "'Well, let's move on.' It was peaceful."

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 30, when the symptoms became apparent while he was working. He went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, which he continues to actively contribute to with his wife Tracy Pollan.