Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma is so precious in new picture with 'nanny'

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan recently jetted off to sunny Spain with their baby daughter Palma.

It was a family affair for the duo, with Mark's mother Carol and Mark's siblings Josh and Natalya also in attendance.

While the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have largely kept their little girl out of the spotlight, Carol chose to post a new picture of their baby girl Palma which was taken by Natalya.

The adorable snapshot, shared on Monday, showed Carol cradling the tiny tot as she perched on what appeared to be a sun lounger. Palma looked so sweet, flexing her teeny toes as she bonded with her grandmother.

© Instagram Carol bonded with her granddaughter Palma

To protect her granddaughter's privacy, Carol only shared a glimpse of the tot's arms and legs, and kept Palma's face hidden from view.

A caption read: "Nanny & Palma" followed by a white heart emoji.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan welcomed their daughter in March

Lovebirds Mark and Michelle welcomed their first child together back in March. To announce their joyous family news, the pair shared a black-and-white picture of their newborn daughter dressed in a crochet dress and a matching bonnet.

A joint caption read: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25".

At the time, fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts. Actress Emily Atack penned: "This is WONNNNDERFUL news. Love the name too. Congrats guys," while a second noted: "Oh how lovely and gorgeous name", and a third chimed in: "Congratulations! Love her name, it's beautiful".

Major life change

Since welcoming their daughter, Mark and Michelle have shared the occasional glimpse inside their lives as first-time parents.

© Instagram Mark has gushed about being in his "dad era"

Speaking to Olly Murs on his Heart radio show, the father-of-one said: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

He was also quick to praise his wife, whom he described as a "superhuman". In a loving tribute, he remarked: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple tied the knot in 2015

Mark continued: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect that I already had and what women had to go through."

Overcome with emotion, he concluded by adding: "It's a very special feeling. I can't really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time; we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby."