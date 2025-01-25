Hailey Bieber turns heads with hair transformation following romantic date night with Justin

If there’s one thing Hailey Bieber has perfected, it's how to serve up a flawless face in a series of stunning selfies. All eyes were on the Rhode founder's new bombshell curls and perfect pout as she debuted her striking look on Instagram earlier this week.

The skincare mogul shared a slew of snaps of herself posing for the camera, while her 'toasted almond' locks were swept to the side with a bouncy blowout. Courtesy of Hailey's hair colorist Matt Rez, the coveted hair shade contains a mixture of mid-toned blonde hues and rich cinnamon tones.

Hailey Bieber shows off her killer pout The model and wife of Justin Bieber is a beauty mogul.

The launch comes after Hailey enjoyed a romantic snow-filled getaway to Aspen with her husband, Justin Bieber. Despite welcoming their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, the couple ensured they made time for a quality date night.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner

Justin shared a snap of himself and his wife gazing into each other's eyes as they sat opposite each other at a sushi restaurant table. Hailey exuded elegance in a black long-sleeved rollneck top while her hair was scraped back into a claw clip with face framing. Meanwhile, Justin opted for a casual look as he rocked a beanie adorned with jewels and a white vest.

Meanwhile, the 'Ghost' singer opted for a casual look as he rocked a beanie adorned with jewels and a white vest.

© Instagram Hailey rocked bombshell curls with her signature natural makeup

For her latest look, the mother-of-one rocked a stylish black and green zip-up windbreaker from Fila, while her complexion oozed radiance with a pinch of rosy blush and a nude-stained lip.

Hailey's perfect pout is no doubt courtesy of Rhode's new 'Peptide Lip Shape' which is set to launch on January 30. The product is a lip shaper used to contour lips and is formulated as a skincare-makeup hybrid containing peptides and fenugreek extract. Available in 11 different shades, from soft neutral pinks to deep cool browns, the 28-year-old has clearly been busy expanding her beauty empire despite being plagued by relationship rumors.

© Carlijn Jacobs/Rhode The Rhode founder looked sensational in her new Peptide Lip Shape campaign

Hailey's winter wardrobe

© Instagram Hailey hit the slopes in style

Hailey has been spotted serving an array of winter wardrobe staples during the couple's winter vacation, and most notably opted for a blend of cozy fuzz and luxe fur, with a hint of rich, buttery chocolate leather courtesy of her Miu Miu handbag.

Justin's wife oozed snow-queen chic in a monochromatic ski ensemble from Moncler paired with a matching cowl top. The stylish ivory jacket, which retails at an eye-watering $3,050, featured black trim detailing that complimented her signature black sunglasses, cozy beanie, and calf hair snow boots.

© Instagram Justin's sweet tribute to Hailey

The Canadian-born singer also paid tribute to his wife on social media with a black-and-white photograph that depicted Hailey gazing into the distance while her outfit echoed the late Audrey Hepburn.

Hailey donned a long trench coat with a '60s style cashmere head scarf, while her locks were left down in a sleek straight style.

Over the top of the image, Justin penned: "The greatest woman I have and will ever know."