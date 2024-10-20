Ozzy Osbourne's ultra-rare comments about wife Sharon and "babies and grandbabies"

It's been a difficult week for Sharon Osbourne, who shared her heartbreak over the death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Taking to social media Sharon said her "heart aches," over the tragedy, noting that she'd let the 31-year-old down.

However, this weekend perhaps cheered Sharon up a little, as her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, and during his acceptance speech, paid tribute to his wife and their family.

© Getty Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne were at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Black Sabbath star was originally honoured with a star for his role in the band, and the second accolade is for his solo work. In his moving speech, Ozzy thanked his family for "saving" him.

© Getty Jack Osbourne, his daughter Andy watched on

Ozzy and Sharon are parents to Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, as well as grandparents to Kelly's son Sidney, who turns two next month, and Jack's four daughters, Pearl, 12, Andy, nine, Minnie, six, and Maple, two.

In his speech, Ozzy mentioned fellow musician Randy Rhoads, noting: "If I hadn't have met Randy Rhoads, I don't think I'd be sitting here now. And more so than that, my wife Sharon. Saved my life. And my grandbabies and my babies. I love them all."

READ: Sharon Osbour​ne's biggest celebrity fallouts: From Amanda Holden to Justin Bieber

Ozzy's family support

75-year-old Ozzy has certainly needed the support of his family in recent years, following several bouts of ill health.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, and more recently suffered a fall in 2019, which dislodged metal rods that had been placed in his spine after he was involved in a quad bike crash in 2003.

© Getty Jack Black and Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

This resulted in Ozzy undergoing multiple back surgeries. In February 2023, the Black Sabbath frontman was forced to cancel his upcoming tour due to his health.

Over a year later in May 2022 the musician revealed he was awaiting surgery on his neck, with Sharon saying the procedure would: "determine the rest of his life."

SEE: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's $18 million LA mansion where rocker had 'near-fatal' fall

He underwent the surgery in June 2022, and said he was comfortable recovering, but is yet to return to the stage full time.

Ozzy's kids, grandchildren and wife have been a constant support throughout his dark times, and it's clear he's very grateful.