Jennifer Garner's daughter experiments with summer style in new photos
Jennifer Garner on the red carpet wearing a white strapless dress © FilmMagic,

Jennifer Garner's daughter experiments with summer break style in new photos

The teen is the oldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

2 minutes ago
Proving she's not afraid to experiment with her sense of style, Violet Affleck stepped out with a fresh seasonal look while on a lunch date with dad Ben Affleck and brother Samuel. 

The 19-year-old is on summer break from college and rocked cropped pants, adorned with illustrations of food including fruits, vegetables and pizzas. 

She wore a dark green T-shirt and added a pair of dark ankle socks pulled up high. Violet accessorized with a vintage Marc Jacobs Stella handbag and looked confident and comfortable in her ensemble. 

For a long time, Violet favored long, flowing skirts but since moving to college, she's been leaning to towards jeans and pants. 

Jen's lookalike daughter

Violet has lunch wears bold pants with food on them© Globo/X17online.com
Violet's pants were bold

She's also opted to remove her mask and is looking more and more like her mom, Jennifer Garner, every day. 

Despite their close bond, Violet recently revealed she had a huge argument with her mother. 

Jen and Violet's argument 

She pair her copped pants with pulled up socks© Globo/X17online.com
She pair her copped pants with pulled up socks

In an essay for Yale's Global Health Review published on May 18, she detailed her family's experience fleeing from the deadly LA wildfires that broke out in January, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people according to the Associated Press.

In her essay titled A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles, Violet wrote: "I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room." 

"She was shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction in the neighborhood where she raised myself and my siblings," she added. 

Gen Z

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)© Getty Images
She confessed they've had their differences

The 13 Going on 30 actress shares Violet, as well as kids Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband.

Violet continued: "I was surprised at her surprise: as a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of Generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when."

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner are seen on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
She's not been wearing her mask recently

She said the crisis was "driven by unsustainable consumption patterns concentrated among the wealthiest citizens of the wealthiest countries, all of which have already subjected most of this country and the world to deadly temperatures, fire-flood cycles, rising seas, and dying crops." 

Despite their hotel room argument, Jennifer shared on Live With Kelly and Mark that she couldn't be prouder of her daughter for her fighting spirit. "She's a self-starter," the 53-year-old said. "I'm proud of her no matter what."

