Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, 81, 'suffering from dementia' weeks after the singer's wife Melinda died

Brian Wilson, the iconic Beach Boys mastermind, is facing a challenging chapter in his life. At 81, the songwriter, revered for his profound impact on 20th-century music, is reportedly suffering from dementia, as disclosed in court documents obtained by The Blast.

The revelation came shortly after the loss of his wife, Melinda, at 77, marking a somber period for his family.

In response to these developments, Brian's family, including his seven children and trusted aide Gloria Ramos, have united to propose a conservatorship, ensuring Brian receives the care and support he needs.

Longtime associates of the Wilson family, LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers, have been nominated to serve as co-conservators, a testament to the depth of their relationship and trust with Brian.

Brian Wilson with wife Melinda

"Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person," shared Wilson's family in a statement with DailyMail.com.

This decision underscores a collective commitment to maintaining a nurturing environment for Brian and his children, ensuring continuity of care by those who have long been part of the Wilson family's life.

The court documents reveal the gravity of Brian's mental health challenges, historically marked by his struggles with substance abuse and now, a major neurocognitive disorder.

© Tibrina Hobson Brian Wilson attends his book signing for 'I Am Brian Wilson'

His representatives have highlighted his diminished capacity for informed consent regarding his treatment, emphasizing the need for a conservatorship to manage his care effectively.

The forthcoming hearing, set for April 26, 2024, will determine the establishment of the conservatorship, a crucial step toward safeguarding Brian's health and quality of life.

The documents paint a poignant picture of Brian's current state, marked by cognitive impairments that challenge his daily functioning and social interactions.

© Ron Wolfson Brian Wilson, 2005 MusiCares Person of the Year, with an autographed copy of the 1966 Beach Boys album "Pet Sounds"

The loss of Melinda has left a significant void in Brian's care structure, propelling the need for a formal arrangement to ensure his needs continue to be met with compassion and expertise.

"Jean Sievers is Mr. Wilson’s longtime publicist and manager, and LeeAnn Hard is Mr. Wilson’s longtime business manager. They have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them," the filing elaborates, reflecting the depth of trust and familiarity underpinning this proposed conservatorship.

Brian Wilson's journey through mental health challenges has been marked by his openness about the impact of schizoaffective and bipolar disorders on his life.

In a 2015 interview with Salon, Brian shared, "I have voices in my head. Mostly it’s derogatory. Some of it’s cheerful. Most of it isn’t."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.